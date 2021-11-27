Breathe new life into your living room’s home theater setup with this LG C1 OLED TV Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy. The retailer slashed $200 off the price of the LG C1 OLED TV in one of its best Cyber Monday deals, bringing the 55-inch 4K TV’s price down to $1,300 from its original price of $1,500. The best Cyber Monday TV deals will let you stretch your budget to afford displays that were previously out of reach, and with Best Buy’s discount for the LG C1 OLED TV, you can count it among your options for a Cyber Monday purchase.

Buy Now

Today’s best LG C1 OLED TV Cyber Monday deal

Why Buy:

4K UHD resolution on 55-inch screen

Immersive cinematic experience at home

OLED display offers the deepest, truest blacks

Easy access to other smart home devices, streaming services

The LG C1 OLED TV features a 55-inch display with 4K UHD resolution, with LG’s 9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K using deep-learning algorithms to make adjustments that upscale content into 4K quality, so you can further maximize your screen. LG is one of the mainstays in Digital Trends’ best TVs, and the 65-inch LG C9 OLED TV, a close cousin of the LG C1 OLED TV, is our top choice among the best 4K TVs, so you know that you’re getting a high-quality product if you purchase this product.

With Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, the LG C1 OLED TV converts your living room into a home cinema, with an immersive experience that also lets you watch movies how directors intended through Filmmaker Mode. The TV is also compatible with NVIDIA’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium for virtually no tearing when playing video games, with the Game Optimizer feature giving quick access to game settings for easier adjustments.

The biggest advantage of an OLED TV, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide, is that they offer the deepest, truest blacks because when the pixels of OLED displays aren’t producing light, they go perfectly black. They also don’t suffer from light bleed, which is when the light coming from a bright area of the screen spills into a supposedly dark or black area. LG is the only company that makes OLED TV panels, and while it sells them to other brands to allow them to make their own OLED TVs, they each have proprietary image processing technology, and LG’s technology is among the best. When comparing OLED vs. QLED, OLED panels hold the advantage in terms of black levels and contrast, faster response times, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better overall eye comfort.

The LG C1 OLED TV is also a smart TV, powered by LG’s ThinQ AI platform that will allow you to control your other smart home devices through the Home Dashboard or with voice commands through the TV’s Magic Remote. The system is also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, which you can also utilize for functions such as searching for music, checking the news, and playing your favorite shows, among many other possible uses. Meanwhile, the redesigned home screen of the TV’s webOS 6.0 makes it much simpler to access your favorite content, including the shows that you’re watching on your preferred streaming services.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations