Super Bowl 58 will kick off on Sunday, February 11, 2024, which is right around the corner. Don’t you want to watch the game on a large, gorgeous OLED TV? We sure do. But we also don’t want to spend all our hard-earned money and savings on a new TV. It helps to peruse the best OLED TV deals and even some of the best TV deals for standard sets. You can save a little money and get a great TV. Sometimes, there are deals worth calling out, like the one Best Buy is offering on the LG C3 OLED TV. Just before the Super Bowl, you can get LG’s 65-inch Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV for $400 off, which brings the price down to $1,700 instead of $2,100. If you’re interested, act soon, it will sell out quickly. If you want to know why OLED is so great, keep reading.

Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED TV

First, let’s talk about the technology behind OLED TVs and why it’s so different. OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, where the LEDs used to display a picture are individually lit using an electrical current. Organic molecules produce the light for the LEDs so that each pixel can be controlled individually. That also means in dark scenes where the pixel needs to be black, the light is essentially turned off, giving you accurate black tones. It results in the picture being truly black instead of washed out because of the lighting behind the panel. OLED also offers incredible sharpness and contrast, far beyond what you may be used to with standard LED TVs. This ultra-slim LG C3 Series smart TV uses OLED technology, with LG’s brightness booster, plus Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It’s no wonder why LG’s OLED TVs dominate the list of the best OLED TVs for 2024. LG holds the top two spots.

Powered by webOS 23, with LG ThinQ AI and the a9 AI processor Gen6, you get true 4K-quality upscaling for older content, fluid motion, and excellent visual fidelity for any media in 4K or above. When you’re finished watching movies and shows, you can use the LG art gallery feature to show fine art and beautiful photos — turning your TV into a digital photo frame.

The LG C3 Series is also Alexa compatible and comes with LG’s Magic Remote. The remote makes browsing and searching for content easy, as you can use simple voice commands. But it also includes a bevy of quick-access functions to get you in or out of your content with the tap of a button.

Usually, you’d be paying $2,100 for this beautiful 65-inches of OLED greatness, but thanks to Best Buy’s LG C3 OLED TV deal, you can save $400 right off the top. That brings the price down to $1,700. You could use that extra $400 to grab a soundbar deal or put it away for a rainy day. Either way, you’ll have an amazing TV to watch Super Bowl 58 on and the Half Time show when it airs.

