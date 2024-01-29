With the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers set to clash in Super Bowl LVIII, now’s the time to buy a new TV if you’re planning to watch the championship match at home. It’s highly recommended that you go for OLED TV deals, and here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV with a $700 discount from Best Buy, slashing its price to $1,300 from $2,000. You’re going to have to make the purchase now though — with the big game just around the corner, you have to make sure that the TV gets delivered on time.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV

The 65-inch screen of the LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV is large enough for everyone to see what’s going on if you’ll be holding a Super Bowl LVIII watch party, and it’s bright and colorful enough with 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience during the big game. However, what puts it over the top is the fact that it’s an OLED TV. If you’re choosing between OLED and QLED, the advantages of OLED TVs include the ability to go completely black when needed, superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

The 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV surely won’t be just for watching Super Bowl LVIII though. You’ll have access to all of the popular streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+, through LG’s webOS 23 platform, so you’ll never run out of shows and movies to watch. You’ll also be able to get free content through LG Channels, which includes more than 300 free channels for you to browse.

If you’re thinking about investing in TV deals in preparation for Super Bowl LVIII, you won’t regret going for the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV. From an original price of $2,000, a $700 discount brings it down to $1,300 — it’s still not what you’d call cheap, but it’s a great price for such an excellent display for watching the big game and other sports events. However, you need to complete the transaction immediately if you want to make sure that you get the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep ahead of the Super Bowl.

