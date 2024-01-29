 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 65-inch LG OLED TV is $700 off, delivered before the Super Bowl

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

With the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers set to clash in Super Bowl LVIII, now’s the time to buy a new TV if you’re planning to watch the championship match at home. It’s highly recommended that you go for OLED TV deals, and here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV with a $700 discount from Best Buy, slashing its price to $1,300 from $2,000. You’re going to have to make the purchase now though — with the big game just around the corner, you have to make sure that the TV gets delivered on time.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV

The 65-inch screen of the LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV is large enough for everyone to see what’s going on if you’ll be holding a Super Bowl LVIII watch party, and it’s bright and colorful enough with 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience during the big game. However, what puts it over the top is the fact that it’s an OLED TV. If you’re choosing between OLED and QLED, the advantages of OLED TVs include the ability to go completely black when needed, superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

The 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV surely won’t be just for watching Super Bowl LVIII though. You’ll have access to all of the popular streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+, through LG’s webOS 23 platform, so you’ll never run out of shows and movies to watch. You’ll also be able to get free content through LG Channels, which includes more than 300 free channels for you to browse.

Related

If you’re thinking about investing in TV deals in preparation for Super Bowl LVIII, you won’t regret going for the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV. From an original price of $2,000, a $700 discount brings it down to $1,300 — it’s still not what you’d call cheap, but it’s a great price for such an excellent display for watching the big game and other sports events. However, you need to complete the transaction immediately if you want to make sure that you get the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep ahead of the Super Bowl.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Samsung’s stunning 75-inch Frame TV is $1,000 off right now
SAMSUNG QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV on living room wall showing a nature scene.

If the QLED TV deals that you've been seeing all look the same to you, here's one that's surely going to stand out -- Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K TV. Its 75-inch model is currently available from Walmart with a $1,001 discount that pulls its price down to $1,998 from $2,999, but there's no telling how much time is remaining before this offer expires. It's a huge investment for sure, but if you want a QLED TV that's different from everything else in the market, this is a highly recommended choice.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV
The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV comes with most of the technology that you would expect from a premium 75-inch display, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, Quantum HDR that delivers an even more expanded range of colors and contrast, and access to all of the popular streaming services as it's a smart TV that runs on Samsung's Tizen OS. Additionally, as a QLED TV, it has a layer of quantum dots on its LED backlight that allows it to display more accurate colors and incredible brightness.

Read more
Our 5 favorite TV deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale — from $350
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

Best Buy is one of the biggest retailers in the world, and it’s living up to its name this weekend with a 3-day sale that includes TVs. In it you’ll find some great opportunities to upgrade, expand, or build from scratch your home theater, as some of the best TV brands have models discounted. You can find some massive savings on some of the best TVs from LG, Samsung, and TCL. We’ve scoured the sales bins and pulled out some of our favorite TV deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale. Reading onward you’ll find our favorite, which start as low as $350 and include savings as high as $450.
Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV — $350, was $500

The Insignia F30 Series is a 4K smart TV that offers impressive affordability, with this 65-inch model offering tremendous value. The F30 presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast that make movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Read more
Save $600 on this 65-inch Sony OLED TV in Best Buy’s 3-day sale
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

If you're willing to go all out in upgrading your home theater setup, you should be looking at TV deals like Best Buy's offer for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV. From its original price of $2,300, it's down to $1,700 following a $600 discount. It's still not cheap, but this is the type of TV that will elevate your viewing experience to heights you've never thought possible. You're going to have to hurry if you're interested though -- this bargain is part of the retailer's three-day sale, but there's a chance that stocks run out much sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV
The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV is highlighted in our roundup of the best OLED TVs for a variety of reasons, including fantastic picture quality provided by 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 65-inch screen and support for HDR content, as enabled by Sony's intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. It's also a smart TV that runs on Google TV for access to all of the most popular streaming services, as well as hands-free voice control through Google Assistant. The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV is perfect for PlayStation 5 owners, as it offers exclusive features such as automatic HDR setting adjustments, alongside gaming-specific settings through the Game Menu.

Read more