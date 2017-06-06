Get iVapo Nintendo Switch case, screen protectors for just $12 for limited time

Nintendo is a company long known for innovation. The company’s latest system, the Nintendo Switch, more than lives up to this pedigree with its unique console/handheld hybrid design. While portable, the Switch isn’t exactly something you can easily slip into your pocket, and its large display means that you probably want to invest in a good carrying case and screen protector to keep it looking pretty.

If you’re the lucky owner of a Switch and are looking for a high-quality but inexpensive way to keep it protected, then iVapo has you covered with its great carrying case and tempered-glass screen protectors. Every gamer knows that peripherals can add up quickly in terms of cost, but iVapo’s highly rated Switch accessories can help protect your gear without breaking the bank.

The iVapo case features a tough outer shell and a padded interior that absorbs shocks and keeps your Switch secure without placing pressure on the screen. Inside, the case provides room for the console, its paddle controllers, data cable, and plenty of game cartridges and SD cards. The clamshell design securely zips closed and features a rubberized non-slip handle for carrying.

Unlike many flimsy plastic screen protectors that use an adhesive film that can leave unsightly bubbles, iVapo’s are made of solid, scratch-resistant tempered glass that guards your Switch’s screen against blemishes as well as impacts. The protectors are 0.33mm thick, providing maximum visibility while maintaining the touch responsiveness of the console’s display, and come in a pack of two.

The iVapo Nintendo Switch case and screen protectors are already on sale but a limited-time promotion sweetens the deal even further: The checkout code 7NAFDUZA lets you score the carrying case for just $8, and the code 2RE9UPJF brings the 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors down to $4. Combined with the current discount, these promo codes give you a total savings of $28 when you buy the case and screen protectors together for just $12.

Carrying Case

Screen Protectors