Nintendo Switch games don’t go on sale as often as some of the other consoles, first-party titles especially. So, when there’s a promotion or discount it’s always best to see what’s available and gauge whether or not you’ve been wanting a game, or two, or three. Besides the many upcoming Nintendo Switch games soon to release, there is an incredible selection of relatively new to old titles too!

One of the best things about Switch games is that you can also grab them pre-owned without missing out on anything major — they don’t typically include download codes and most downloadable items are free. That allows you to get them cheaper than full price, alongside new copies that go on sale. You can choose either option, going with whatever matches your budget. It’s the perfect time to mention that GameStop is hosting a sale on many Switch games right now, with some truly excellent prices. You can browse the sale yourself, or see our top picks below.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $40, was $60

Experience The Legend of Zelda like never before with this beautiful, engaging, and incredibly replayable open-world adventure. Live off the land, make food, brew elixirs, scavenge for weapons, and much more.

A pre-owned copy is $38.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $44, was $60

Mario Kart is a staple of Nintendo consoles, and it’s a lot of play to play locally with friends and family to see who can cross that finish line, and who gets taken out by a shell! Plus, you’ll never look at Luigi the same after this one thanks to his frequent mean mugging.

A pre-owned copy is $42.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $50, was $60

It’s Animal Crossing for a new generation! Escape to a deserted island in New Horizons and create your own paradise with decor, resources, and more! Who will you be? What will you do? What will you create?

A pre-owned copy is $45.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – $44, was $60

Singleplayer, multiplayer, you name it, it’s available in this exciting Super Mario re-release. It includes two Super Mario games in one, with tons of characters to choose from, and lots of fun for all ages!

A pre-owned copy is $42.

Monster Hunter Rise – $40, was $60

The latest in the Monster Hunter series — outside of Monster Hunter Stories — this one includes amazing graphics, with several new and lots of returning Monsters to fight. You’ll be fighting alongside Canyne companions with all-new travel and attack options. There are solo quests, multiplayer quests, and you can join in both local and online co-op!

A pre-owned copy is $37.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $50, was $60

After Mario and friends go missing, Luigi visits the Last Resort hotel to investigate! You’ll be able to fend off ghosts in one of the most unique combat systems in the Mario series, with a vacuum! There are also multiple co-op modes, including for local and online play!

A pre-owned copy is $45.

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze – $44, was $60

Originally available on the Wii-U, but underplayed and underrated, Tropical Freeze brings the game to the latest console! Play as the entire Kong family and meet new characters in this wonderful 3D and 2D platformer mashup! The upgrade gives the game a resolution jump from 720P to 1080P when docked, with an excellent soundtrack provided by the original SNES games’ composer, David Wise.

A pre-owned copy is $42.

More Nintendo Switch games

There’s a lot more on sale than what we’ve shared above. Here are some of the other titles worth mentioning!

Super Smash Bros Ultimate – $41 (Pre-Owned)

Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury – $45 (Pre-Owned)

Pokemon Sword | Pokemon Shield – $45 (Pre-Owned)

Super Mario Odyssey – $50 (New)

Mario Golf: Super Rush – $50 (New)

Resident Evil Triple Pack (4/5/6) – $40 (New)

Splatoon 2 – $50 (New)

