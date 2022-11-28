 Skip to main content
GameStop Cyber Monday Deal: Buy 2 Get 1 on all preowned Xbox One and PS4 games

Briley Kenney
By

This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

The Cyber Monday deals are pouring in and they’re some of the best we’ve seen in a long while, especially if you’re into gaming. Why? Mainly because GameStop is hosting some crazy deals right now, particularly on Xbox One and PS4 games. You see, if you buy two games you’ll get one free, and it’s for any preowned titles from those two consoles. We’re talking about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Madden NFL 23, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and we could go on all day but you get the point. Shop the sale below, or keep reading to see some of our top picks.

Typically, with buy-two-get-one sales like this, you see a lot of older titles and the selection is pretty limited. That’s not the case with  the GameStop Cyber Monday sale. All preowned Xbox One and PS4 titles are fair game, including even some of the newer releases. There’s nothing special needed to take advantage of the deal either, just add all three games to your cart and the discount will automatically apply at checkout.

By the way, many of the titles that are available in the B2G1 are already discounted heavily. Take God of War (2018), for example, which is normally $20. Right now it’s on sale for $9 as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals — yes, some of those Black Friday deals are still hanging around. In B2G1 sales the cheapest title in your cart is always the one the discount is applied, so to get the most bang for your buck, make sure to add three games that are comparable in price.

Here are some of the highlights, and bear in mind, some of these titles may be listed for one console despite being available for both — except for the exclusives, of course:

Preowned games for PS4

  • God of War (2018) for PS4 — $9, was $20
  • Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4 — $10, was $20
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PS4 — $15, was $45
  • Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 — $29, was $40
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 – $20, was $60

Preowned games for Xbox One

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for Xbox One — $20
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox One — $20, was $60
  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla for Xbox One — $25
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human for Xbox One — $25, was $60
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for Xbox One — $29, was $60

If you’re not keen on the games we’ve picked above, you can always shop the sale for yourself. Some things to take away here are, all Xbox One and PS4 preowned games are included. Be sure to choose three games that are comparable in price. That’s it. Have fun. Happy deal hunting and game on!

