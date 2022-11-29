 Skip to main content
Get these JBL earbuds and 4 months of Music Unlimited for $25

Aaron Mamiit
By
Best Buy is giving shoppers one more chance at its Cyber Monday headphone deals with this $25 discount for the JBL Vibe 200 wireless earbuds, which halves their price to $25 from $50 originally. Every purchase also comes with a free four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited for new subscribers. Cyber Monday ended with similar offers like this one selling out quickly, so you should hurry up in finalizing your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the JBL Vibe 200 wireless earbuds

True wireless earbuds like the JBL Vibe 200 are great for listening to music while working out or watching streaming shows while commuting, according to our headphone buying guide. The JBL Vibe 200 are an even better option for these purposes because they can last up to five hours on a single charge and up to a total of 20 hours when you include the juice from their charging case, for battery life that can rival some of the best true wireless earbuds. They also offer a comfortable fit through their in-ear stick design and three ear tip sizes, which also ensure a perfect seal for added sound clarity, plus an IPX2 waterproof rating that protects them from damage during sweaty workouts and sudden rainfall.

JBL, one of the best speaker brands, shows its audio expertise in the JBL Vibe 200 with their deep bass output that’s powered by 8mm drivers. The wireless earbuds also feature touch controls for functions such as adjusting volume, answering calls, and accessing your smartphone’s digital assistant. With the included four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to listen to old favorites and discover new ones, as the streaming service contains more than 90 million songs.

This year’s Cyber Monday deals are officially over, but you’ve still got time to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the JBL Vibe 200 wireless earbuds. They’re available for $25, following a $25 discount to their original price of $50, and if you haven’t previously subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll get a four-month trial of the streaming service for free. We’re not expecting this bargain to last long though, so you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

