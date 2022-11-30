 Skip to main content
This Echelon exercise bike is $500 off, and it’s selling fast

Bruce Brown
By
Echelon Smart Connect EX3 MAX

If you’re still looking for the best Cyber Monday deals on  smart bikes for your home, Walmart dropped the price of an Echelon exercise bike by $502. Instead of the regular $799 cost, you pay only $297 for an Echelon Connect Sport-S smart bike complete with a 30-day free trial membership. This super low price is such an amazing bargain we don’t imagine the inventory will last long, so don’t hesitate if you’re shopping for one of the best fitness deals from a major exercise equipment brand.

Why you should buy the Echelon Connect Sport-S exercise bike

If you are looking for a smart exercise bike you likely know about Peloton bikes. Peloton bikes are popular and high quality, but they’re also costly. Echelon is one of the best Peloton alternatives for smart exercise equipment to use in homes. This deal for the Echelon Connect Sport-S helps you save a lot of money on a smart bike with 32 resistance levels. You can resistance settings manually, which means instructors can’t automatically adjust it during workouts. A built-in 10-inch diagonal display means you don’t have to use your smartphone or tablet to stream content.

Other notable features include a wide seat and padded bullhorn handlebars, both designed to help you stay comfortable while riding so you can workout longer. Toe cages on the pedals keep your feet in the right place no matter how fast or slow you go. The 30-day trial membership in Echelon’s highly-rated streaming exercise content provides unlimited access to live and on-demand classes and workouts for all fitness levels. You can choose from many types of workouts. For example, one day you may want to ride on a scenic pathway but the next day you choose to compete with others in sprints. Additional content includes off-bike workouts and classes.

Smart exercise bikes give you loads of options for workouts but they usually cost $1,000 to $2,000 or more. Walmart’s Cyber Monday deal for the Echelon Connect Sport-S smart bike is a door buster-level bargain. Instead of the Echelon Sport-S’s already reduced $799, you can buy it today for only $297. This $502 savings will more than pay for an extra year’s membership when the free trial expires. Don’t wait for prices to get any lower, because the only pricing direction for this exercise bike is up.

