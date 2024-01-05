Now’s a great time to buy a Peloton exercise bike

If you want to stay fit without having to leave the comfort of your own home, one of the most popular ways to do so is through Peloton’s exercise bikes. The equipment, combined with a Peloton All-Access Membership, makes working out more enjoyable and dynamic, but they don’t come cheap. Fortunately, Amazon has slashed the price of the Peloton Bike to $1,145 from $1,445 for a $300 discount, and the Peloton Bike Plus to $2,095 from $2,495 for a $400 discount. They’re still not what you’d call affordable, but they’re worthy investments for your health, and you can use the savings towards your Peloton membership. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these offers.

Peloton Bike — $1,145, was $1,445

The Peloton Bike is popular for many reasons, but it all begins with the Peloton All-Access Membership. It’s a separate purchase at $44 per month, but with it, your entire household can view a massive library of content for various types of workouts on the Peloton Bike, which you can watch through its 21.5-inch HD touchscreen and two-channel audio with a pair of 10-watt speakers. The Peloton Bike comes with a resistance knob for manual control, a 3.5mm headphone jack if you want to listen to your instructors without disturbing anyone nearby, and a durable but space-saving design that only takes up 4 feet by 2 feet of space so it won’t use up your whole exercise area.

Peloton Bike Plus — $2,095, was $2,495

The Peloton Bike Plus retains all of the core features of the Peloton Bike, but with significant upgrades that will make your workouts much more meaningful. It features a larger 23.8-inch HD touchscreen with anti-reflective properties to make it easier to see what’s on the display, and it can be rotated 360 degrees so you can easily follow routines when you move away from cycling to other types of exercises. The Peloton Bike Plus also offers improved sound with four-channel audio powered by tweeters and full-range drivers, an auto-resistance option that follows your instructor’s cues, and integration of Apple GymKit to synchronize your health metrics in one app.

