Walmart drops a rare deal on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

When it comes to gaming, you’re really only as good as the equipment you use. If you’ve ever played a co-op game with someone and ended up getting stuck with the “slightly broken” controller, then you know exactly what I mean. The struggle is real, and it can greatly affect the way you play. Which is why a lot of folks choose to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller after buying the console. Sure, the Switch comes with a pair of Joy-Cons in the packaging, but if you want a more comfortable playing experience, a discounted Pro Controller is the way to go.

I actually own a Nintendo Switch myself, and I can honestly say that the Pro Controller makes all the difference. When I first got the console, it came with a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and I immediately dove deep into the world of Hyrule. After a couple of hours of gleefully running around as Link, I realized I was developing a pretty intense cramp in my fingers. The Joy-Con grip I was using, while convenient and effective, just didn’t fit comfortably enough in my hands. My fingers were forced to curl awkwardly on either side of each Joy-Con, and it was starting to cause some discomfort.

I had definitely logged a few too many hours, but as someone who knows their way around a PS4 and Xbox One controller, I knew I shouldn’t be experiencing pain from playing a game. After I bought the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, however, I didn’t have any problems at all. Unlike the standard Joy-Con grip, it has a rounded back and handles to provide a more ergonomic feel. It also comes with HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and a USB-C charging cable.

The Pro Controller can connect to your switch wirelessly, but you will need to occasionally plug it into the console to charge it. Personally, however, I’ve never actually had the battery die on me during play. According to the Nintendo website, a fully charged Switch Pro Controller can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. So unless you’re really having a gaming marathon, you only need to plug it in every few days to ensure it stays charged.

When it comes to Nintendo Switch deals, discounts are pretty few and far between. The console itself is almost never discounted, and accessories like this Pro Controller only really receive the occasional price cut. It’s normally priced at an expensive $70 at Walmart, but a nice little $15 discount drops the price down to $55. It may not seem like a very substantial price drop, but if you were already planning on upgrading from the Joy-Cons anyway, now is a great time to do so.

