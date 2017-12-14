Score a bargain with the best PS4 game deals under $20

The DC universe meets Mortal Kombat in Injustice: Gods Among Us, a unique crossover fighting game from NetherRealms. Gods Among Us is a sequel to the surprise sleeper hit Injustice, bringing more of the same awesome arcade-style gaming to a roster of more than 20 DC heroes and villains including Batman, the Joker, Cyborg, the Flash, and more. With the release of Injustice 2, now is the perfect time to pick up this great game.
Head developer Injustice: Gods Among Us is one of the creators of the original Mortal Kombat titles, so fans of Midway’s classic fighting game franchise will be instantly familiar with the streamlined gameplay. Injustice: Gods Among Us supports both online and local multiplayer and can be yours for $17.50 from Walmart. Continue on to see more of the best PS4 game deals and forget about anything Xbox One related.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Fallout is one of the longest-running franchises around, but it still somehow manages to exceed our expectations with each new release. Fallout 4 is no exception, and its massive open world gives you total freedom to fight and scavenge your way across a post-apocalyptic wasteland in an alternative universe where civilization has been devastated by a worldwide nuclear war.
You emerge as the lone survivor of Vault 111, and must employ whatever means necessary in order to survive and thrive in the radioactive ruins of the U.S. Customize your character, join factions, level your skills, and even build your own base in Bethesda’s epic follow-up to 2008’s Fallout 3. Fallout 4 offers a true next-gen experience, and can be yours for $20 from Walmart. Fallout 4 has also recently released a VR and PSVR version for those who really want to dive in.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Knack is back in Knack II, an interesting PlayStation-exclusive action-platforming game featuring the large titular character who jumps and fights his way through a lush and colorful world to stop a villain from using ancient weapons to destroy it. The game offers a unique blend of combat, platforming, and puzzle-solving, and this time around, two players can control their own Knacks for cooperative gameplay.
Knack II is a more polished experience than its predecessor. According to our review, this new gaming franchise has finally come into its own thanks to its great puzzles and gorgeous graphics. You can now grab Knack II for $20 from Walmart.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
There are a lot of open-world games out there (not surprising, given the power of current hardware), but few of them give you as much freedom as InFamous: Second Son does. One of the first big PS4 exclusives and the third entry in the InFamous series, Second Son puts you in control of a superhuman and lets you run wild across a beautiful world based on Seattle.
The game is especially notable for its complete freedom of movement. Not only can you explore the streets, but you can leap around, climb buildings, and more using your godlike abilities and that DualShock PS4 controller. You’ll also duke it out with other superhumans, stealing their powers to enhance your own. Now, you can leap into the open world of InFamous: Second Son for just $20 from Walmart.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
“Barry? Where’s Barry?” Here he is, finally: After a curious absence, our favorite revolver-toting bearded S.T.A.R.S. operative is back in the saddle. No Jill sandwiches this time around, however, as Claire Redfield is the one who joins Barry as the other playable protagonist in Resident Evil: Revelations 2. This follow-up to the first highly successful Revelations game continues the series’ slow return to its true survival-horror roots, taking our heroes into a terrifying abandoned prison.
You fight to survive against a horrifying new enemy known as the “Afflicted” — think zombies, but faster and smarter — as you explore, scavenge, and solve puzzles in true Resident Evil fashion. The episodic plot has you playing as both Barry and Claire, switching between characters as their intertwining stories play out. Resident Evil: Revelations 2 is available for $20 on Amazon.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
If you haven’t had the pleasure of playing Journey, then you owe it to yourself to experience one of the most atmospheric and beautiful games ever made. Journey takes you into a world that is as lovely as it is mysterious, putting you in the robes of a silent traveler as you make your way across the ruins of a long-dead civilization. You will randomly encounter other players who will quietly share your adventure, adding a cooperative social aspect to the gameplay that feels truly special.
The game is rather short — you will probably finish your first run in about three hours — but rest assured, Journey’s breathtaking world and unique multiplayer experience will keep you coming back again and again. Pick up a digital copy of Journey for $15 from Amazon and get ready to be convinced that video games can indeed be considered art.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Equal parts Myst and Ico, but with a style all its own, Rime is a real bundle of joy for gamers who love to explore. You take control of a young boy who is lost in an ancient ruin and must solve puzzles (stop me if this all sounds a bit familiar) in order to unlock the mystery of the deserted island on which you are stranded.
Fans of titles like Ico and The Last Guardian will definitely be in familiar waters here — and that is a good thing. Along with its own distinct art direction and soundtrack, Rime features unique puzzles that must be solved by using things like sound, light, and shadows. If you could use a break from shoot-em-up games and want a more laid-back, exploration-focused experience to sink your teeth into, then grab Rime from Target for $20.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Does a farming game sound like fun? No? Well, don’t jump to conclusions until you’ve played Stardew Valley. This cozy slice-of-life sim drops you onto a rundown farm where you’re tasked with restoring it to its former glory. Grow crops, raise animals, customize your homestead, and interact with the local townsfolk. In your spare time, you can craft, fish, forage, mine, and more. It sounds mundane, but Stardew Valley is loaded with charm and is the perfect game to relax with this fall and winter.
Gamers who are fans of the long-running Harvest Moon series of farming sims will find much to love with Stardew Valley, although if you’re not familiar with this addictive sub-genre, then this one is the perfect way to get acquainted with it. Pick up a digital copy for $15 from Amazon and prepare to spend many comfy hours enjoying the country life.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Lara Croft is back and better than ever in Tomb Raider, the 2013 reboot to the long-running franchise that first made its mark on the original PlayStation. The new game earned universal critical claim for its darker atmosphere, great graphics, excellent action-adventure gameplay, and solid story that transformed Croft from a campy action hero into a relatable heroine.
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is a graphically enhanced version of the original specifically made for eighth-generation consoles and includes all of the DLC released since the initial launch. You can now grab it from Best Buy for just $20.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Ratchet & Clank, the latest entry in Sony’s long-running action-adventure series, is a reimagining of the franchise based on the 2016 movie of the same name. While the film didn’t set the world on fire, the game was met with widespread critical acclaim and quickly became the best-selling Ratchet & Clank title to date.
Ratchet & Clank puts you back in control of the titular hero and his robotic sidekick, It offers all-new gameplay, next-generation graphics, and cinematic cutscenes, but the game still has all the classic run-and-gun platforming action that fans of the series know and love. You can score this PS4 exclusive for just $20 from Walmart.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
The Last of Us was one of the PS3’s top exclusive titles, winning hundreds of awards for its excellent story and cinematic gameplay. If you missed the original (or want to experience it again in next-gen glory), now’s the time to pick up the remastered edition for the PlayStation 4. The gritty story focuses on a man named Joel and a young girl named Ellie as the two fight to survive in the American wasteland following a devastating pandemic that has wiped out much of the population.
The Last of Us Remastered features a graphically enhanced version of the original title, all DLC packs, and an all-new prequel story that sheds more light on Ellie’s past. This award-winning adventure game can be yours for just $20 from Walmart.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Need your survival-horror itch scratched? Until Dawn is another PlayStation 4 exclusive that is sure to please gamers with an appetite for the macabre. This game takes place in the frozen mountains of Canada and focuses on a group of teenagers during their ill-advised overnight stay in an old cabin (does this premise sound familiar?).
The teens fall under attack by a psychopath bent on murder, and the player must make hard choices while attempting to escape and survive until sunrise. Along with the branching, player-driven story, Until Dawn offers more than enough suspense and survival-horror action to keep you adrenaline junkies on the edge of your seats. You can score this critically acclaimed PS4 exclusive for $20 from Walmart. Make sure you put on that gaming headset to take full advantage of the horror.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Based on Peter Jackson’s sweeping cinematic interpretation of The Lord of the Rings, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor offers a deeper look at the dirty underbelly of J. R. R. Tolkien’s fantasy universe. This game not only breaks new ground with its darker exploration of the world of Middle-earth but features innovative new A.I. technology that lets enemy orcs adapt to your actions throughout the game for a unique player-driven experience.
The Game of the Year Edition includes the core game along with extras such as five new missions, unique runes and skins, and new challenge modes. Grab your sword and prepare to do battle with Sauron’s evil forces in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, now just $12 from Amazon. If you’re looking for one of the best PS4 deals around, look no further. You can also pick up a copy from Newegg for $22 if you were so inclined.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
If you finished Dark Souls II and fancy another challenge, then you owe it to yourself to play the finale. Dark Souls III is a final sendoff for FromSoftware’s award-winning trilogy, and it delivers the challenges, terror, chilling atmosphere, and awesome gameplay that the series is known for as it plunges you deep into another labyrinthine, ruined world.
The final title in the Dark Souls series doesn’t reinvent the wheel — and with a formula that works as well as this, that’s not a bad thing at all. Gamers who have been waiting for a price drop are in luck, as well: Dark Souls III is now available from Walmart for just $20. Forget about Star Wars Battlefront, Uncharted, Overwatch and Destiny 2, this is one of the only PS4 game deals you need to get your fix.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Most of the titles in our roundup are aimed at mature audiences, so we’ve made one special pick for kids and adults alike who want to relax with some lighter fare. With a sort of Nintendo feel, the LittleBigPlanet series has jumped its way into our hearts with its fun platforming gameplay and charming cast of characters. The latest entry in the franchise, LittleBigPlanet 3, is another PlayStation exclusive that is sure to please.
Sackboy, our favorite little knitted hero, returns along with a cast of plush new friends. Explore the colorful world of Bunkum as you jump, climb, fly, and solve puzzles using all-new abilities. You’ll enjoy countless hours of additional gameplay, with custom levels designed by other players in the LittleBigPlanet community. You can now grab LittleBigPlanet 3 for $19 from Walmart.
Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.