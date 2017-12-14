Score a bargain with the best PS4 game deals under $20

The DC universe meets Mortal Kombat in Injustice: Gods Among Us, a unique crossover fighting game from NetherRealms. Gods Among Us is a sequel to the surprise sleeper hit Injustice, bringing more of the same awesome arcade-style gaming to a roster of more than 20 DC heroes and villains including Batman, the Joker, Cyborg, the Flash, and more. With the release of Injustice 2, now is the perfect time to pick up this great game.

Head developer Injustice: Gods Among Us is one of the creators of the original Mortal Kombat titles, so fans of Midway’s classic fighting game franchise will be instantly familiar with the streamlined gameplay. Injustice: Gods Among Us supports both online and local multiplayer and can be yours for $17.50 from Walmart. Continue on to see more of the best PS4 game deals and forget about anything Xbox One related.

