The Nokia 7.1, one of the best budget smartphones, is on sale right now

Lucas Coll
By
exclusive hmd global return of nokia feature 7 1 2

One of the draws of Android phones is variety: There are a growing number of makers offering these devices across a wide range of price points, and in recent years, we’ve seen increasingly impressive budget-friendly smartphones from brands like Motorola and Huawei. Nokia has also thrown its hat into the ring with its nearly perfect Nokia 7.1, and right now, this affordable Android phone is on sale from Amazon and B&H, meaning you can score it for even cheaper while supplies last.

When you hear “Nokia,” you might not imagine cutting-edge modern smartphones. It’s more likely that you remember old-school cell phones like the iconic 3310 or interesting but ill-fated experiments like the N-Gage. Nokia is back on the mobile scene in a big way, though, with fantastic recent releases like the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1 representing some of the best values you can get in an Android phone.

Our team declared that the triumphant Nokia 7.1 has set a new standard for budget phones, nudging out other excellent devices like Motorola’s long-running Moto G series. The hands-on review cited the Nokia 7.1’s excellent touchscreen display, rock-solid build quality, good camera, and quick hardware performance – not to mention its very attractive price tag of only $350 – as the smartphone’s major selling points.

The excellent build and nice hand-feel of the Nokia 7.1 are owed to its aluminum and glass construction. The 5.84-inch Full HD display boasts a resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 along with HDR support. Under the hood, the 7.1 runs on a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU and 4GB of RAM, which are more than sufficient to handle multi-tasking, seamless app switching, and good performance for many mobile games.

An unlocked Nokia 7.1 would normally set you back $350, which is already a great price for a phone with this hardware and build quality. Right now, though, Amazon and B&H both have this excellent and wallet-friendly Android smartphone on sale for just $300, giving you a nice $50 savings. Note that this phone comes unlocked for use with GSM networks (unfortunately, CDMA carriers such as Verizon and Sprint are not yet supported).

