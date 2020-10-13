  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Google Pixel deals 2020: Pixel 5 and Pixel 4

By

Prime Day is upon us and you’re super excited to check out all the best Prime Day deals — we get it. Right now, some of the best offers come from Google Pixel smartphones. Read on and we’ve got everything you need to know about Prime Day Google Pixel deals from the best prices to what you need to look for when choosing one.

Today’s best Prime Day Google Pixel deals
Expires soon

Google Pixel 4 64GB (AT&T)

$740 $840
Sign on with AT&T and you can get the Pixel 4 for a big saving, saving you money on Google's 2019 flagship smartphone that can go towards some accessories.
Buy at Best Buy
$28.66/MONTH
Expires soon

Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB (AT&T)

$860 $960
Activate a new line with AT&T on a qualifying plan and score the excellent Google Pixel 4 XL for less than you might expect for a flagship device.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked

$549 $899
When you hear “mobile powerhouse,” the Google Pixel 4 XL should be the first that comes to mind. Best suited for smartphone power users, this puppy is conveniently motion-equipped and stylish to boot.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Google Pixel 5 5G 128GB (Unlocked, Pre-Order)

$700
It's not discounted just yet, but if you're itching to get your paws on the new 5G-capable Pixel 5, Amazon has unlocked models available for pre-order (slated for release on October 29)
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB (Unlocked, Renewed)

$268 $429
The best way to save on earlier flagship devices is by buying refurbished, and this Amazon-renewed 64GB Pixel 3a XL works and looks virtually new (and it's even backed by a 90-day warranty).
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Google Pixel 5 (Verizon, Pre-Order)

Up to $550 off with trade-in
Google's new 5G-ready flagship is here for pre-order, and Verizon already has a solid deal on one if you've got a device to trade-in.
Buy at Verizon
Expires soon

Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB (Unlocked)

$380 $479
The plus-sized version of Google's excellent Pixel 3a (a mid-range alternative to the pricier Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 flagships) is on sale for less than the standard-sized model.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Google Pixel 4 64GB (Unlocked)

$449 $799
Google's Pixel 4 offers the best Android experience around and a camera that has to be seen to be believed, and at this price, it's more than worth your buck.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Google Pixel 4a 128GB (Unlocked)

$300 $350
Google's budget-friendly Pixel 4a is finally here, and it's already cheaper than the Pixel 3a -- but if you activate today, you can get it for even less than that.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Google Pixel 3 64GB (Unlocked, Renewed)

$215 $340
This 64GB Google Pixel 3 is professionally refurbished by Amazon, works and looks like new, and is backed by a 90-day warranty.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Google Pixel 3a 64GB (Unlocked)

$319 $340
If you like the price point of the Google Pixel 3a but prefer to go unlocked, then this deal lets you score a discounted Pixel 3a that you can take to any of the major carriers of your choice.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a Google Pixel

Wondering what to look for while picking your way through the Prime Day Google Pixel deals? It’s important to know the distinctions between the different Google Pixel phones, which is why we’ve broken them down for you a little.

Right now, there are roughly three different Google Pixel phones to choose from — the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 3a. Alongside those are XL variants if you want a bigger screen.

Out of the three main phones, the Pixel 4 is the premium option. It offers a 5.7-inch OLED display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and some impressive camera features. These include a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera, 16MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP wide-angle camera. Alongside that are plenty of great features to make this a fantastic camera including image stabilization, Night Sight, and a group selfie cam.

The Pixel 4a and Pixel 3a also have 12.2MP dual-pixel rear cameras but they only have an 8MP front camera and there’s no extra telephoto camera. Also, the Pixel 3a has a basic front camera while the Pixel 4a offers a wide-angle lens and multiple extra features. They also both have slower and older processors although the Pixel 4a is still very quick.

Essentially, the Pixel 4a is the midrange choice out of these three phones. It costs a little more than the Pixel 3a but offers a far better camera, slightly bigger display, and better battery life. Surprisingly, despite the lack of an extra lens, both the Pixel 3a and 4a sport an incredible, flagship-rivaling camera. A big part of the reason why comes down to Google’s software, which outputs some of the best images we’ve taken on a smartphone. The Pixel range is the photographer’s phone, no matter which budget.

But if you can stretch your budget to the Pixel 4, you won’t be disappointed. The Pixel 4 is Google’s high-end device and it shows. It even has a smarter design with a soft-touch glass back and water resistance. Ultimately, it’s the fantastic camera that sells it to you, providing great images no matter the conditions you snap them in.

Tempted by an XL variant? They’re much bigger. The Pixel 4 XL for instance has a 6.3-inch display compared to the standard 5.7-inch display, so this may be an issue if you have small hands or prefer to be able to place your phone in your pocket rather than your bag. Other than that, you get the same experience so it all depends on if you want more of a mini-tablet experience than a smartphone.

What about the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G?

The Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G complicate matters slightly. That’s because, while they have been announced, they haven’t been released yet. So while you’ll be able to find pages for both of these new phones, both are currently available for pre-order and aren’t due to release in the U.S. until the end of October.

But they seem like they’re worth waiting for. The Pixel 5 is actually something a downgrade compared to the previous version, with Google opting to use more midrange hardware. So that means no Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Instead, it’s capitalized on the camera software, added 5G, and dropped the price to $699. Google has also replaced the telephoto lens of the Pixel 4 with a 16MP ultrawide lens. This is probably a good move, as an ultrawide angle is harder to reproduce with software than a zoom is. It also has a much larger 4,000mAh, which may give it better staying power than the disappointingly short-lived Pixel 4.

The Pixel 4a 5G is even more interesting. Costing just $499, it’s an upgraded version of the Pixel 4a. It’s bigger and has the Pixel 5’s upgraded camera and, of course, 5G support. It even uses the same Snapdragon 765G processor as the Pixel 5. It seems like a great buy, but since it’s not really released yet, don’t expect to see any real deals yet.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day smartphone deals: Today’s top deals

iPhone 11 Pro

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL heavily discounted for Prime Day

google pixel 4 xl deal amazon prime day 2020 flash sale

The best smartphones for 2020

iPhone 11 Pro in Pocket

Google Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4 XL: Should you upgrade?

Google Pixel 5 camera

Best Prime Day External Hard Drive Deals 2020: HDDs and SSDs

best prime day external hard drive deals 2020

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals 2020: Latest discounts

best prime day amazon echo deals 2020

Best Prime Day Amazon Device deals 2020: Latest discounts

Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2020: 12 offers you can’t afford to miss

Best Prime Day home security camera deals 2020: Latest discounts

Best Prime Day Nest thermostat deals 2020: Latest discounts

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals 2020: Latest discounts

target cyber monday air fryer deals 2019 ninja

Roborock discounts four of its best-selling robot vacuums for Prime Day

Roborock S5 robot vacuum

Quick! Amazon has an Instant Pot for only $50 right now

instant pot ultra 3 deal prime day 2020 flash sale

Roomba 692 robot vacuum down to $200 for Prime Day — but not for long

Best Prime Day Router Deals 2020: Build a mesh network on the cheap today