Amazon may have just won Prime Day with this Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

It’s time for Prime Day deals, which means it might be your best chance for the entire year to snag huge discounts on the best tech, like the smartphones. In fact, right now, you can get an incredible $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, one of the very best Android phones. Just for Prime Day, it’s down to $600 at Amazon, an incredible drop from its regular price of $800. Don’t let this deal get away — it’s only live today and tomorrow.

When we took an in-depth look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, our reviewers loved the well-designed and colorful hardware and were especially impressed by the top-tier display. This is a great Android phone for someone who wants good value and appreciates good security to go along with it (Samsung upped the fingerprint sensor from earlier versions). While this phone doesn’t carry the same function as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, it’s still an impressive, dependable, and cost-effective smartphone.

One feature we can’t get over on this smartphone is its cameras. First of all, the camera pod has been integrated into the sleek and glossy frame, giving it a distinctively subtle appearance. The front-facing camera, or selfie camera, is a respectable 10 megapixels, while the three cameras on the reverse side offer a range in their sensors: The ultra-wide camera is 12 megapixels, as is the wide-angle camera. But the telephoto camera is way up there with 64 megapixels — just astounding. But the real move forward here is the ability to shoot 8K video. The most basic backyard video becomes a cinematic-quality experience, with many ways to record, using multi-camera recording and tons of cool effects. If you like making Instagram or TikTok videos — or just love capturing life’s moments in crisp, clear video — these cameras are killer.  And there’s 256 GB to store all that video.

You’ll also appreciate how substantial and sturdy this phone is; the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and is resistant to dust. You can toss it in your bag, or pocket, and not worry about scratches, dents, or knicks. There’s also an All Day Intelligent Battery to keep this phone juiced up for when you need it since it manages your phone’s usage so that it can keep tabs on energy and conserve it. And as the name says, it’s 5G capable, so you can send and receive data at the fastest speeds, and never miss a thing. That’s an amazing value, especially at this price.

This Prime Day is seeing a ton of discounts on smartphones, but if you’re in the market for an Android phone, it’s harder to find a better deal than $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. Right now, at Amazon, it’s only $600, down from its regular price of $800 — that’s a deal you don’t want to pass you by.

More Prime Day smartphone deals

Looking for something a bit different? You’re in luck — we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day smartphone deals below, including Prime Day iPhone deals.

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$550 $750
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Best Buy

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)

$900 $999
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of our favorite OnePlus phones. It holds its own with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with its world-class display and buttery smooth performance — and it's cheaper.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$670 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$272 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$300 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged phone.
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Verizon
