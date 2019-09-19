Labor Day is over, students are back in school, and the milder fall weather is slowly but surely rolling in. And while the biggest summer sales have already passed us by, there are still some end-of-season deals to be had, and Lenovo is running some of its own. Quite a few ThinkPads are on sale right now, but one of our old favorites – the ThinkPad X1 Carbon – deserves a special mention, as both the sixth and seventh gen versions of this great laptop are available at huge discounts right now.

Today’s ThinkPad lineup covers everything from classically styled business laptops (with the T-series still going strong) to 2-in-1 convertibles, but in our opinion, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon strikes a great balance between old-school laptop utility and modern ultrabook portability. With a 14-inch 1080p display, this X1 Carbon occupies a nice sweet spot in size: It’s large enough to use comfortably throughout the day, but at just 0.62 inches thick, it’s perfect for carrying around in your bag without weighing you down.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is currently in its seventh iteration, and both the sixth and newer seventh-gen models are discounted right now as part of Lenovo’s end-of-summer sale. Now is an especially good time to score the last-gen model at a discount while it’s still available, and the 2018 ThinkPad X1 Carbon is still a fine piece of equipment. It looks great, feels great, offers snappy performance (this particular configuration features an Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive), and it even comes with a touchscreen display.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon got an update in 2019, and the seventh-generation refresh improves upon Lenovo’s winning ultrabook formula. This one lacks a touchscreen (which in any event is something most laptop users can do without), but packs a generous 18-hour battery life along with the same sleek design and excellent build quality that comes with the ThinkPad name. It’s also slightly slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, measuring a mere 0.58 inches thick when closed.

Lenovo’s ongoing end-of-summer sale lets you score the 2018 ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $1,399 right now with the checkout code THINKQUICK for a savings of $1,160 off of its list price. And while it’s not quite as good a deal, you can also snag the 2019 X1 Carbon for $1,504, saving you $645 with no coupon code required.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, end-of-summer sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations