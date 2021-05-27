Everyone loves a bargain. The allure of knowing you’ve bought something you’ve always wanted and you’ve even saved a ton of cash while doing so is an incredibly sweet feeling. After all, it’s a win-win situation for you. You get to enjoy a great new laptop for far less than you’d ordinarily pay plus your bank balance is healthier than if you’d bought something not on sale. Right now, you can save an absolutely huge 45% on a Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga as part of the company’s Memorial Day Sale when you use the coupon THINKMAYDEAL bringing it down to just $995. You’re going to love it. Here’s why.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga is designed with a varied lifestyle in mind. After all, every day is different, right? Some days, you might want to use your laptop sitting in a coffee shop window, typing up that story idea you’ve always had. Another day, you might need to perform a presentation to your work colleagues while being able to touch what’s going on on screen. This laptop allows you to do either incredibly easily thanks to offering a regular laptop mode or allowing you to switch it up to a tablet mode where you can use it as a stand or in a tent position. The latter is particularly great if you just want to relax and watch your favorite streaming shows without feeling like you’re watching it on a computer screen or being distracted by the keyboard.

You won’t have to worry about bulkiness either as the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga is super thin and light. It weighs less than 3 pounds so you can easily take it out and about with you. It’s no slouch either, waking up in just one second when you open the lid which is great if you’re impatient like so many of us and want to get on with what you’re doing! You can even take calls from it which is super useful if you’re right in the middle of something and not necessarily paying attention to your phone.

If you’re out, you can also rest assured that the laptop will keep all your data safe thanks to its fingerprint sensor that means no one can get in other than you and your hands.

Simply put, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga is the kind of laptop that you can use all day long (right down to its all-day battery life) because it adapts to every scenario. Head to class with it and type up your notes before taking it to lunch with some friends so you can all sit around it and watch that show you can’t stop talking about. Of course, you can do so via the stand mode so you won’t have to worry about propping it up awkwardly. Then head home and switch over to tablet mode so you can browse the internet and your favorite social networks while you’re relaxing on the couch. Throughout, it keeps up with you thanks to its 10th generation Intel Core processor so you can simply spend more time enjoying what you love doing. It’s the perfect mixture of how we spend our days with technology and you’ll soon wonder how you lived without the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga. It’s reasons like this that are why Lenovo has featured in our look at the best laptop brands.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga is 45% off when you use the code THINKMAYDEAL until May 31, so it’s just $995 right now. If you’re looking to enjoy the ideal versatile laptop for your daily life, you can’t go wrong here. Snap it up now while stocks last.

After something a bit different? Maybe something a bit cheaper? Take a look at the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i. It’s much more affordable at only $280, down $100 from the usual $380 for Memorial Day, and is a perfect fit for anyone looking for a small, slim, lightweight laptop to use at home and on the move for watching the latest must-see video online, editing documents and browsing Facebook, all from within Google Chrome, no additional software needed.

