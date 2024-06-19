This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is normally $2,000 — today it’s $658

We’re always on the lookout for 2-in-1 laptop deals, and one of our favorites this week is made possible by Lenovo. For a limited time, you’ll be able to score the amazing Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 for $659. The original price of $2,009 is based on Lenovo’s estimated value system. This means that the ThinkPad L13’s original value could be a tad overestimated. Still, this is a phenomenal laptop deal you don’t want to pass up.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop

When it comes to workhorse PCs, versatility is just as integral as performance. The ThinkPad Yoga Gen 3 more than satisfies both of these essential laptop criteria. The 13.3-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen can be configured as both a traditional laptop or a fold-over tablet. The 1920 x 1200 pixel spread delivers up to 1080p HD at 60Hz, along with 300-nit peak brightness levels. And that 1080p screen is accompanied by a 1080p FHD RGB hybrid webcam with a privacy shutter.

Not only will your video calls come through sharp and clear for those you’re conversing with, but you’ll be able to enjoy Full HD movies, TV shows, and gameplay — complete with rich colors and excellent contrast levels — on your end. Speaking of gaming (check out the best gaming PC deals we found this week), the ThinkPad Yoga Gen 3 is powered by the blistering-fast AMD Ryzen PRO 5875U CPU with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. Slow and steady wins the race is a figure of speech the ThinkPad doesn’t care to listen to.

As for internal storage, you’ll have up to 256GB to work with. Should you ever need additional bytes, the Yoga’s USB-A Gen 1 and USB-C Gen 2 ports give you plenty of options for connecting an external SSD or USB flash drive. And thanks to the HDMI 2.1 output, you’ll have no issue connecting your ThinkPad to a monitor, TV, or projector.

These types of Lenovo ThinkPad deals only come around once in a blue moon. If you’ve been waiting to invest in a new 2-in-1 setup for work, school, or at-home use, this is a sale you don’t want to miss. For $659, you’ll be able to take home a beautiful Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga Gen 3. Act fast!

