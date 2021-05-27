Lenovo has a reputation for making solid machines at good prices, and in celebration of Memorial Day, those prices have gotten even better. Enter the Lenovo Memorial Day Sale 2021, and like other Memorial Day sales we’ve seen, you don’t actually have to wait until Memorial Day — you can shop these deals today. For this sale, Lenovo is offering a selection of some of its best laptops, gaming PCs, and accessories like webcams and headphones at savings of up to 60% off. That can save you hundreds of dollars, depending on which machine you choose. To help you decide, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below, but with prices like these, they may not even last until the weekend, so you better be quick.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i — $280, was $380

For students or anyone else whose budget is small, a Chromebook is a great way to go, especially if the majority of your work is cloud-based; being a Chromebook, it works seamlessly with Google Workspace. This stylish almond-colored version from Lenovo affords you a lot of flexibility for very little money. Like most Chromebooks, it comes with only 4GB of RAM, a 64GB SSD, and an Intel Celeron processor. But you get great connectivity with 802.11AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, two USB-C ports, and two USB 3.2 ports, as well as a microSD slot. It also has a Full HD IPS touchscreen display with a 360-degree hinge, making it great for streaming movies and shows when you’re not working. It’s currently $100 off with coupon code CHROMEDEAL1, but if you’re a student, you can save an additional 5% via ID.me.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Laptop — $615, was $1,129

At just over $600, the ThinkPad L13 gives you just about everything you could want for this price: Portability, durability, and power. It weighs 3.15 pounds and is 0.7 inches thin, while still being durable enough to meet 12 military-grade requirements, including altitudes of 15,000 feet and temperatures down to minus 21 C. Inside, it packs a wallop too, with an 11th-generation i7 processor and Intel Iris X graphics. At this price, you get 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And at $514 off with coupon code THINKMEM21i, it’s nearly half off.

Want the flexibility of a tablet without giving up the power of a laptop? A 2-in-1 like this ThinkPad will let you avoid making any compromises. You can use it to crank out some spreadsheets when needed, then convert it to a tablet to make sketches and take notes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro at your next design meeting. It comes with an 11th-generation i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, so you’ll have no problem doing it all. Even better, it’s currently half-price with coupon code CHROMEDEAL1.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,520

For when you want to take your gaming on the go, the Lenovo Legion 5i is a powerful, portable machine. It comes with an i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. With Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, you’ll get clock speeds of 5.1GHz, plus the Coldfront 2.0 system will keep things from getting too hot. And a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate means everything will look and flow great, too. Better yet, you’ll save $500 when you use coupon code LEGIONMDAYSALE.

Another 2-in-1, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a business-class convertible with plenty of power to go with its flexibility. With a 10th-generation i5 processor, it can handle most tasks, while its long battery life — up to 19.3 hours — means it won’t stop working all day. It comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro for sketching out your best ideas and comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6 so you’ll always have a quick and reliable internet connection. With Dolby sound and a 1080p display, it will let you enjoy streaming movies and shows to their fullest, too. Best of all, you’ll save more than $1,500 with coupon code THINKMEM21.

