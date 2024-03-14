 Skip to main content
Dell TechFest sale: Laptops, gaming PCs, and monitors from $95

If you’re on the lookout for laptop deals, gaming PC deals, and monitor deals, you’re going to want to take advantage of the discounts that are available from the Dell TechFest sale. As one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, there will be a lot of attention towards the offers, so don’t be surprised is some of these are gone as soon as tomorrow. To help you decide what to buy, we’ve rounded up our favorite bargains below, but you can go ahead and take a look at everything that’s on sale yourself. You just have to hurry with your purchase if you want to make sure that you pocket the savings.

What to buy in the Dell TechFest sale

Are you planning to buy a new laptop? The cheapest option in the Dell TechFest sale is the Dell Inspiron 15. It’s meant to handle basic tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s down to a after a $100 discount on its original price of $380. Two other laptops that we recommend are the Dell XPS 13, which features the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, for from $799 for savings of $200, and the Alienware m16, a gaming laptop that’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, all for after a $550 discount on its sticker price of $1,950.

Gamers who are planning to upgrade their gaming PCs also have several options in the ongoing sale, including these variants of the Alienware Aurora R16. The model with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card, and 16GB of RAM is from $1,900 after a $200 discount, while the model with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM is instead of $3,700 for savings of $400.

You can get a monitor for less than $100 in the Dell TechFest sale, as the 24-inch Dell S2421HN with Full HD resolution is following a $35 discount on its original price of $130. The 27-inch Dell S2722QC 4K monitor is also on sale at $100 off, so you can instead of $400 if you want sharper visuals and more lifelike colors.

The Dell TechFest sale is a celebration of the brand’s best in tech, so there are a lot of deals that are worth buying. However, once something catches your eye from our recommendations above or the link below, you’ll need to act fast. There’s still some time before the sale ends, but it’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute because stocks of the devices that you’re planning to buy may be gone by then. Proceed with your purchases as soon as possible, while the discounts are still online.

