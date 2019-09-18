Labor Day and back-to-school sales are now over, and a new school year has just begun. Lenovo ran some of the best sales we’ve seen this summer, featuring not just Labor Day deals but also some solid Prime Day and July 4 discounts, but the fun isn’t over yet: Through Wednesday, September 18, the Lenovo store is offering some nice last-minute price cuts on a number of ThinkPad laptops, giving you one last chance to save before summer is out for good.

We’ve picked out a handful of the best ThinkPad deals from Lenovo’s sale below, covering a range of price points and features to help you find the right one for you. If our picks don’t whet your appetite, however, then make a point to check out the whole discounted ThinkPad lineup here before the sale ends.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The X1 Carbon might be the bestselling model in the entire ThinkPad lineup, and it’s certainly one of our enduring favorites. Its 14-inch Full HD multi-touch display and sleek profile (which measures just over 0.6 inches thick when closed) make it a great all-around featherweight machine, while snappy hardware like an Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD allow the sixth-gen X1 Carbon to easily meet your everyday work and entertainment needs.

Through the end of Wednesday, the coupon code THINKQUICK shaves $1,160 off the ThinkPad X1’s sticker price, letting you score one for $1,399.

ThinkPad T580

The X-series might be keeping the ThinkPad lineup nicely updated with the latest laptop trends, but for many, nothing beats the classic T-series models like the ThinkPad T580. With a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, this is a more normal-sized laptop for those who aren’t enamored with today’s super-thin ultrabooks (it’s still pretty light and slim, though, at just under 0.8 inches thick). Its 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor and 8GB of RAM give you the juice your need for a day’s work, and you get a snappy 256GB SSD for some high-speed storage.

The checkout code THINKQUICK knocks almost 50% off the Thinkpad T580 right now, letting you grab one of these no-nonsense workhorse laptops for $999 and save $950 off of its MSRP.

ThinkPad X390 Yoga

Although it still offers more classically inspired ThinkPads like the T-series models, Lenovo has made sure that its flagship laptop line hasn’t remained stuck in the past thanks to cutting-edge designs like the X390 Yoga. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 13-inch Full HD multi-touch display that can fold down flat on its 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use the ThinkPad X390 Yoga laptop as a tablet. This super-flexible design is paired with an Intel i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The ThinkPad X390 goes for $1,859 at Lenovo’s online store, but the promo code THINKQUICK cuts it down to just $999 for a short time and enjoy a nice $860 savings.

