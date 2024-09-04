This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is usually over $2,000 — today it’s $994

The Lenovo ThinkPad has garnered a reputation over the years as a tried and true workplace computer. Built from the ground up to handle multitasking like a champ, the ThinkPad only matches its power and performance with the laptop’s lightweight form factor. We’re always on the lookout for Lenovo ThinkPad deals, too, and we came across a fantastic promo while looking through some of the manufacturer’s offerings.

Right now, you can order the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 for $995. At full price, this model once sold for $2,030. Considered a doorbuster sale, these types of Lenovo laptop deals may not stick around very long. That being said, interested parties should take advantage of the offer before it’s too late.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E16

This configuration of the ThinkPad E16 comes with an Intel Core i7 that delivers max clock speeds of 5GHz, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. Loaded up with Windows 11 Pro, this monster of a computer is primed for any desktop apps and demanding browser sessions. During downtime, the E16 has got what it takes to be a decent gaming PC for less resource-heavy games, as well as an HD movie screen.

The 16-inch WUXGA screen has a 1920 x 1200 pixel spread and pushes up to 300 nits for peak brightness levels. There’s even a built-in 1080p FHD RGB webcam with a privacy shutter, which bodes well for those of us who need to take a lot of video calls. True to the ThinkPad design, you’ll also get a fingerprint reader, which comes in handy for safeguarding sensitive data.

On a full charge, the ThinkPad E16 should deliver about 12 hours of battery life. Other noteworthy features include:

Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

Several ports (including USB-C and HDMI).

Dolby Atmos support

At this stage of the game, it’s difficult to say how long this doorbuster discount will remain in effect. To that end, we recommend buying soon. Save well over $1,000 when you order this configuration of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 through the manufacturer, and be sure to have a look at some of the other laptop deals we’ve been tracking down!