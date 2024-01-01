 Skip to main content
Save $300 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop right now

HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

There are a lot of excellent 2-in-1 laptops out there, and they’re perfect for those who want something that is a hybrid between a tablet and a laptop so that they can use their device on a table or in handheld mode. One of the better options to go for, and that is regularly suggested, is the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1, which is packed with features. It also has a great deal on it from HP right now, knocking it down to $1,400 from $1,700, which is a solid $300 discount that you can either save or put into some upgrades before checking out.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1

The base spec of the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 is pretty great, with an Intel Core i7-13700H, which is a mid-to-high-end CPU that will knock most productivity and day-to-day tasks out of the park, so whether you want this for work or general browsing, it’s perfect. The same goes for the impressive 16GB of RAM, which isn’t very common at this price point, so we’re certainly happy to see that, especially since it will give you a smoother day-to-day experience. The RAM can also easily handle Windows 11, and while you only get the Home version at base spec, you can also get the Pro version for an extra $70, which isn’t worth it unless you know you need the features it offers.

If you want to do some gaming, unfortunately, there isn’t a discrete GPU with the base specifications, so you’ll mostly be able to manage indie or casual games. That said, you can upgrade to an Intel A370M GPU for an extra $230, and while it isn’t that powerful, it will give you a few more gaming options if you want it. This is also a good spot to mention that the 16-inch screen runs a 3072 x 1920 resolution with an impressive 400nits of peak brightness and, for an extra $20, an anti-reflection coating, which we absolutely encourage. There is also an OLED upgrade for $150, but that one isn’t as needed, and you should only get it if you either plan to watch a lot of content on it or spend a large time of your day looking at the screen.

Overall, the base HP Spectre x360 is a solid 2-in-1 laptop, and while you can absolutely use the $300 discount from HP to add a couple of upgrades, it’s perfectly fine as-is. While you’re here, though, be sure to check out some other great 2-in-1 laptop deals for additional options.

