 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of our favorite iPhone 14 cases is on sale right now

Jennifer Allen
By

It’s a wise move to protect your beloved iPhone 14 and right now, we’ve spotted the deal for you. Over at Mujjo, you can buy one of our favorite iPhone cases — the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 14 for $40 instead of $54. A discount that soon adds up, you’re really going to appreciate how much more secure your iPhone 14 is once it’s encased in this. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to stick around, so take a quick look at what we have to say about it, then hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case

One of the best iPhone 14 cases out there, the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case is a must-own for anyone that wants a stylish yet practical way to look after their iPhone 14. Far from a cheap phone, it’s important to keep it safe from any drops or bumps. The Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case offers a 1mm raised leather bezel and raised camera bump to keep your screen and camera safe from scratches. It also covers the base without obstructing the speakers or charging port while machined metal buttons give you a satisfying clickiness when you use the side buttons.

On the back of the case, the wallet pocket stores up to three cards so you can store your bank cards or ID. If you’re worried about wireless charging, don’t be. Fortunately, the case is still compatible with MagSafe so there’s no need to remove it. The case is also made from vegetable-tanned, eco-friendly leather that’s gold-rated for its low environmental impact so you can feel more comfortable here. Also, the inside of the case is lined with Japanese microfiber for security and insulation.

Related

The only thing to be aware of is that this isn’t the most robust case out there so if you need maximum drop protection, its super-slim profile may not be ideal. For average use though, it’s just what you need. Over time, it ages well too, developing a gorgeous and unique patina so it always looks good.

Normally priced at $54, the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 14 is down to $40 for a limited time only. Available in three different colors, it’s sure to make your iPhone 14 look even classier while also keeping it safer. Buy it now before you miss out on the sweet $14 discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get this unlocked Motorola Android phone for $110 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 22, 2023
The Moto G Pure has a water resistant nano coating.

Unusually, Lenovo has one of the best phone deals around for anyone who wants to keep costs super low. Today, you can buy the Motorola G Pure for $110 saving you $50 off the regular price of $160. This isn't a high-end smartphone but if you're looking for cheap yet effective, it'll do the job. The deal is strictly limited so snap it up now if it sounds good to you, or read on while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the Motorola Moto G Pure

Read more
This Samsung tablet is only $180 today — but hurry!
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 21, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.

If you want a new tablet but don't want to spend the astronomical prices of even the best iPad deals, you should check out Samsung. The Galaxy Tab series offers a lot of different options at lower price ranges. Alternatively, you could take advantage of rare tablet deals, like this offer from Best Buy. You can currently buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for only $180, a $50 discount off its already reasonably price.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will never match the performance of the high-end models among the best tablets with its Unisoc T618 processor and 3GB of RAM, but it will be able to handle all of your multimedia needs. You'll enjoy watching streaming content on the tablet's 10.5-inch touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, and you'll even get three free months of YouTube Premium for ad-free and uninterrupted videos on the platform. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, and you can replenish its battery by charging through its USB-C port.

Read more
This simple trick will let you read millions of books for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023
Amazon Kindle Scribe.

Amazon has a great deal on Kindle Unlimited right now so you can enjoy the opportunity to read millions of books without paying a cent. When you sign up to Kindle Unlimited today, you get two months of access to the service entirely for free, saving you $20 off the regular price. Usually Kindle Unlimited has a one-month free trial so you're getting twice as long to try out the service before paying up. There's no catch here with all new subscribers that are Prime members being able to sign up. You just need to remember to hit the cancel button before the two months are up to avoid paying. Here's why Kindle Unlimited is so great.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited
Kindle Unlimited is essentially what you get if you cross Netflix with a library. It offers you access to more than a million titles for Kindle, including ebooks, comic books, audiobooks, and even magazines. You can borrow up to 10 items at a time which should be more than enough for anyone. Any time you want to swap something out, you can simply return them whenever you need to, before moving on to something new.

Read more