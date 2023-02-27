One of our favorite iPhone 14 cases is on sale right now

It’s a wise move to protect your beloved iPhone 14 and right now, we’ve spotted the deal for you. Over at Mujjo, you can buy one of our favorite iPhone cases — the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 14 for $40 instead of $54. A discount that soon adds up, you’re really going to appreciate how much more secure your iPhone 14 is once it’s encased in this. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to stick around, so take a quick look at what we have to say about it, then hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case

One of the best iPhone 14 cases out there, the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case is a must-own for anyone that wants a stylish yet practical way to look after their iPhone 14. Far from a cheap phone, it’s important to keep it safe from any drops or bumps. The Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case offers a 1mm raised leather bezel and raised camera bump to keep your screen and camera safe from scratches. It also covers the base without obstructing the speakers or charging port while machined metal buttons give you a satisfying clickiness when you use the side buttons.

On the back of the case, the wallet pocket stores up to three cards so you can store your bank cards or ID. If you’re worried about wireless charging, don’t be. Fortunately, the case is still compatible with MagSafe so there’s no need to remove it. The case is also made from vegetable-tanned, eco-friendly leather that’s gold-rated for its low environmental impact so you can feel more comfortable here. Also, the inside of the case is lined with Japanese microfiber for security and insulation.

The only thing to be aware of is that this isn’t the most robust case out there so if you need maximum drop protection, its super-slim profile may not be ideal. For average use though, it’s just what you need. Over time, it ages well too, developing a gorgeous and unique patina so it always looks good.

Normally priced at $54, the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 14 is down to $40 for a limited time only. Available in three different colors, it’s sure to make your iPhone 14 look even classier while also keeping it safer. Buy it now before you miss out on the sweet $14 discount.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations