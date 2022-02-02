  1. Deals
Get 68% off NordVPN with this deal!

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

We’ve all gone through the experience of scrolling for hours on a streaming service, only to be left with nothing to watch. It doesn’t take that long before you feel like you’ve already seen everything that there is to see. If that’s the case, then you might want to look into getting a VPN with a top-tier service like NordVPN. Not only does NordVPN keep your connection secure at all times but it can also help you change your IP address location so you can access content from around the world.

Usually, a two-year plan would set you back a total of $287. However, with this limited offer from NordVPN, you can get two years of access to a premium VPN for just $89, which totals to just $3.71 a month! For less than the price of a big cup of coffee every month, you’ll get fantastic protection, fast internet speeds, and unlimited access to global servers. That’s an unbeatable value and one of the best VPN deals around.

NordVPN is a virtual private network, which is a service that encrypts your internet connection and makes your web history invisible to everyone. It protects you from hackers trying to steal your information, websites trying to grab your data, or even your ISP trying to collect your browsing activity to sell it to third parties. This is especially useful when browsing on a public internet connection, like the Wi-Fi at a coffee shop or the airport. On top of its protection services, NordVPN is also one of the few top-rated VPNs with a no-log policy. This means that the company itself doesn’t keep track of your internet activities or save the websites you browse. We also called NordVPN one of the best VPNs for multiple devices because it supports up to six different devices on a single account.

On top of all the protection it offers, NordVPN also lets you unlock content from different territories. NordVPN has 5,200 servers in 60 countries and has no bandwidth limits at all, so you can stream to your heart’s content. There’s barely a noticeable difference in speed from your standard internet connection, so you won’t notice any lag or buffering while you’re streaming high-resolution content. Whether it’s watching geo-restricted content on YouTube or watching TV shows that aren’t available in your country on Netflix, you’ll be able to access an entirely new universe of content for the price of a single subscription.

Right now, you can get a two-year NordVPN plan for just $89, which is a whopping $198 discount from the regular price of $287. This is a deal that you can’t miss out on. Hit that Buy Now button and protect your internet browsing experience today!

