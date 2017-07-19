Get $100 off Pebble Time Smartwatch with this limited-time deal

Score one of the most popular smartwatches for only $50 right now with this Pebble Time Smartwatch deal. The smartwatch has one of the best interfaces that lets you act now, reflect on the past, and look into the future.

The smartwatch has a new color e-paper screen and a thin, comfortable ergonomic design. It has a durable glass lens and thin, curved design that keeps you connected while living in the moment. It has a 9.5mm-thin chassis with a curved profile, a Marine Grade Stainless Steel bezel, and PVD coating, matte, and polished finishes. The tough, 2.5D glass display makes the wearable extra durable while tactile buttons provide easy, eyes-free control. The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 30 meters so you can jump in the pool, grab a shower, or run in the rain without worrying about the device.

The new timeline interface turns moments you care about, such as notifications, calendar events, weather, sports scores, breaking news, missed calls, and app alerts into pins that let you see what is ahead or catch up on what already happened. Use the built-in microphone for voice notes and quick replies, such as sending voice replies, and interacting with Android apps including SMS, Hangouts, Gmail, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, and hundreds more.

The smartwatch has a battery life up to seven days so you don’t need to worry about taking it off to charge every night. When it does come time to charge, simply use the magnetic charging cable that works with any USB port. You can customize the smartphone with more than 8,000 apps on the Pebble app store from brands like Uber, Jawbone, Misfit, and ESPN, plus thousands of independent apps, hundreds of watch faces, swappable covers, and various watch bands. All Pebble smartwatches work with any Bluetooth-enabled sound source, plus Pandora or Spotify, letting you get your sound from your favorite platform or device. It also features Pebble Health, which allows you to automatically track steps and sleep seamlessly, with daily stats that appear on your timeline, and weekly graphs that show trends

The Pebble Time Smartwatch normally retails for $150 but is currently discounted to $50 on Amazon, saving you $100 (67 percent).

