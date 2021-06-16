

Prime Day is just around the corner, but Amazon isn’t waiting for the big day to begin discounting top-tier tech, including smart home products and kitchen appliances. You can step up your cooking game and save tons of time with these air fryer deals. And right now, you can save $100 with this early Prime Day deal on a Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer XXL. It’s down to only $300, a steep discount from its regular price of $400. That’s 25% off! If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen with an all-in-one air fryer, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.

Cooking can take way too much time out of your day; preparing delicious, healthy meals takes hours. An air fryer can be not just a shortcut, but an amazing solution. The Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer XXL fries foods quickly and safely using little to no oil. If you’re cooking for yourself or an entire household, there’s no faster way to make healthy favorites that have all the deliciousness of fried foods.

As its name suggests, the Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer XXL is big. Giant, really. It’s got a 1.36-liter capacity, which means you can air fry meals for up to six people at a time. You can fry an entire chicken in this air fryer, or two bags of french fries. And you can layer different food items so that it cooks them simultaneously. Delicious every time.

But the food is still fried, right? Sort of. Air fry technology is completely different from traditional deep frying in that it requires little to no oil to work its magic. In fact, based on the oil collected in the easily cleaned basket, the Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer removes 90% more fat than traditional cooking methods. And not only is it healthier, but it’s faster too, cooking food four times faster than a conventional oven. With no preheating necessary, you can have your dinner ready in minutes, not hours. It’s versatile as well. Not only can it air fry, but it can also bake, grill, roast, toast and dehydrate. Best of all, it’s easy to clean. The Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer has removable parts that are dishwasher safe. Easy as can be!

You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to gorge on delicious Prime Day deals. Right now, you can save $100 on the Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer XXL. Right now it’s down to just $300 at Amazon, a 25% discount from its regular price of $400. Don’t miss out!

