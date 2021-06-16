  1. Deals
Save $100 on a massive air fryer with this early Prime Day deal

A black Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer XXL containing air-fried chicken and french fries.
Prime Day is just around the corner, but Amazon isn’t waiting for the big day to begin discounting top-tier tech, including smart home products and kitchen appliances. You can step up your cooking game and save tons of time with these air fryer deals. And right now, you can save $100 with this early Prime Day deal on a Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer XXL. It’s down to only $300, a steep discount from its regular price of $400. That’s 25% off! If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen with an all-in-one air fryer, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.

Cooking can take way too much time out of your day; preparing delicious, healthy meals takes hours. An air fryer can be not just a shortcut, but an amazing solution. The Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer XXL fries foods quickly and safely using little to no oil. If you’re cooking for yourself or an entire household, there’s no faster way to make healthy favorites that have all the deliciousness of fried foods.

As its name suggests, the Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer XXL is big. Giant, really. It’s got a 1.36-liter capacity, which means you can air fry meals for up to six people at a time. You can fry an entire chicken in this air fryer, or two bags of french fries. And you can layer different food items so that it cooks them simultaneously. Delicious every time.

But the food is still fried, right? Sort of. Air fry technology is completely different from traditional deep frying in that it requires little to no oil to work its magic. In fact, based on the oil collected in the easily cleaned basket, the Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer removes 90% more fat than traditional cooking methods. And not only is it healthier, but it’s faster too, cooking food four times faster than a conventional oven. With no preheating necessary, you can have your dinner ready in minutes, not hours. It’s versatile as well. Not only can it air fry, but it can also bake, grill, roast, toast and dehydrate. Best of all, it’s easy to clean. The Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer has removable parts that are dishwasher safe. Easy as can be!

You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to gorge on delicious Prime Day deals. Right now, you can save $100 on the Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer XXL. Right now it’s down to just $300 at Amazon, a 25% discount from its regular price of $400. Don’t miss out!

More Air Fryer Deals

Want something a little less expensive or with different features? See what else is cooking in these air fryer deals below.
Expires soon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$76 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears
Expires soon

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$90 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's
Expires soon

Big Boss 15.9-Liter Oil-Less Air Fryer

$73 $80
This air fryer is a good investments especially if you're preparing for Thanksgiving. A full turkey can be cooked and see how it transform into a delicious food through the transparent glass bowl.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

$109 $220
With its powerful air frying technology, this 5.3-quart digital air fryer can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer

$50 $70
This powerful Dash air fryer serves crispy fried foods minus the guilt. Get this nonstick fryer for hassle-free cooking and cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair
