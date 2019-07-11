Amazon takes $64 off Plantronics wireless noise-canceling headphones

Share

When shopping for headphones, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of brands available, but quality head-fi is no longer only within reach of audiophiles: Regular users are demanding more from their headphones today, and are willing to pay a bit more for it. This growing competition also means that you no longer have to spend a small fortune for a good set of noise-canceling cans like the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2, and this solid midrange wireless pair is now on sale from Amazon for $64 off.

Plantronics is a well-established electronics brand but is lesser known than some others like Bose, Audio-Technica, or Sennheiser (at least when it comes to headphones). There’s a good chance, then, that you may not have heard of the Plantronics BackBeat series. The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 is one of the premier models of the line, featuring an over-ear design with Bluetooth connectivity. This makes these a good set of over-ear headphones to take on the go, but the wireless range of up to 330 feet also make the BackBeat Pro 2 convenient for listening at home without having to keep your playback device within reach.

Over-ear headphones are far and away the best for getting the most enjoyment (and the most privacy) when playing music, games, movies, or other content, but the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 isolate sound even further with their built-in Active Noise Canceling technology. This, when paired with the soft leatherette cups that fully envelop your ears, blocks ambient noises around you so you can enjoy your entertainment in privacy. When synced with your phone, you can also use the two built-in mics to take and make calls, and the headphones will automatically pause your music when you take them off.

Many of the best headphones on the market today run well north of $300, which is understandably a bit more than most people are willing to dish out. The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 have a more reasonable sticker price of $199; right now, though, Amazon has them marked down to just $135 ahead of Prime Day, saving you $65. If you’re hunting for a new set of headphones and don’t have a Prime membership needed for Prime Day deals, the BackBeat Pro 2 offer a lot of value.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.