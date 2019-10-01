Getting the motivation to stay in shape may not be all that easy especially now that you can have whatever you’re craving delivered at your doorstep. Fitness trackers help keep you in check by reminding you of your progress while tuning into your favorite playlist could just be the push you need to power through an intense workout.

There can be so many headphones to choose from but if you’re gearing up for an active lifestyle, wireless earphones are the way to go to save you from the hassle of getting entangled in those cords, wobbly headbands, or worse sweat in your ears. Luckily, there’s a way to get your groove on without missing out on savings since Amazon slashed its prices for the Powerbeats 3 and the Jaybird X4 by up to $86.

Powerbeats 3 — $86 off — $86 off

Beats by Dr. Dre was acquired by Apple five years ago but the Powerbeats 3 is the first to be outfitted with Apple’s proprietary W1 chip, which guarantees both iOS and Android users an optimized battery that can last up to 12 hours as much as it grants its Bluetooth technology a longer reach. Those loyal to iOS are just rewarded with the promise of instant and seamless pairing. With a single cable connecting both earpieces and adjustable ear hooks, these are obviously not true wireless earbuds like Apple’s Airpods, but it does prevent you from losing your investment especially when a lot of vertical movement is involved.

Wireless freedom means not being tethered to your device and so most of the controls you’ll need can be accessed through the in-line remote and mic along with the RemoteTalk feature that enables you to adjust volumes, play music, take calls, or activate Siri while the power button just hides atop the oblong units. Since the Powerbeats 3 were designed to equip fitness junkies, it is sweat resistant so you’ll have no issue taking this with you to the gym or a run. As for sound, Beats is known for their punchy bass so if hip-hop is your main jam, you’ll find yourself right at home.

You can skim through our in-depth review for more details and once you’re ready to work out in style, you can get this fashionable yet functional pair from Amazon for just $114 instead of $200.

Jaybird X4 — $40 off

Another pair of fitness-oriented earphones worth the double-take is the Jaybird X4, its lightweight at just 1.04 ounces and are fully waterproof and sweatproof with an IPX7 rating to back it up. To assure that the X4 stays firmly in your ears, it comes with a full set of interchangeable ear fins, silicone tips, as well as Comply foam tips that conform to your ear canals for a comfortable and precise fit. A adjustable speed cinch is attached to the wire so it doesn’t flail around during a run while the carry pouch makes for easy storage.

On-cable controls and the integrated mic allow you to simply manage music and calls on the go but the Jaybird app is surely where it gets exciting as it lets you fine-tune your sound to your standard. On a single charge, the X4 gets you up to eight hours of wireless playtime and when that’s not enough, a quick 10-minute charge will give you at least one more hour before calling it a day.

Usually retailing for $130, any athletic music lover would love to sport these rugged earphones no matter the weather for just $90 on Amazon.

