Need an exercise bike? Walmart slashes $300 off the ProForm with iFit

Ready to take on the fitness journey of a lifetime? Well, it’s time to hit the breaks on your hunt for a great exercise bike because the search is finally over. Walmart has taken a heart-pumping $300 off of the ProForm Smart Power 10.0 exercise bike so you can tone up your muscles and your bank balance all without leaving the house.

With a touch-activated, 10-inch display, the ProForm Smart Power 10.0 exercise bike gives you access to on-demand studio workouts, training sessions and more thanks to the included six-month subscription to iFit. Featuring more than 16,000 workouts focusing on everything from high-intensity interval training to resistance programs, you can reach your fitness goals in an instant without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Once you’ve taken advantage of some of the available group workouts, why not take advantage of iFit’s Google maps compatibility and take yourself on a workout tour of the world? Whether you want to run through Central Park, climb mountains in the French Alps or stroll across London Bridge, the ProForm Smart Power 10.0 exercise bike will take you there and help you reach your fitness goals along the way.

It’s not just the supplied iFit subscription that makes the ProFrom Smart Power 10.0 exercise bike a great workout device. A comfortable workout experience, you can adjust the ergonomically designed and padded seat on both a horizontal and vertical axis to help fit the ideal comfort position for your body, while the adjustable handlebars and toe straps will ensure you feel safe and comfortable throughout your workout. With 22 resistance levels help you to find a workout sweet spot and allow you to increase resistance training as your fitness levels increase, the ProForm Smart Power 10.0 exercise bike also comes supplied with two 3-pound dumbbells for added fitness training and workout variation.

Working out at home is great, but not so if your regime disturbs the rest of your family. Luckily, the ProForm Smart Power 10.0 exercise bike features patented SMR, silent magnetic resistance, which allows for a smooth, silent workout that can be adjusted without disturbing anyone around you. What’s more, with two front-mounted transport wheels, the device is easy to move and store away when it is not in use and the device is quick and simple to assemble.

Hailed as a fun and effective training device with tons of workout options, the ProForm Smart Power 10.0 exercise bike is a great addition to your home workout routine thanks to its sleek design and countless training choices. On sale from a budget-busting $1,000 to $699, take advantage of this great deal plus the life-time warranty on the Walmart website.

