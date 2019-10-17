The Bladez Fitness Echelon GS stationary indoor exercise bike is sturdy, quiet, and packed with features. A large flywheel, unique belt drive design, and adjustable seat and handlebars make this stationary bike a must-have for cyclists and fitness enthusiasts. Walmart has taken $120 off the original price for a sale price of $380, saving you 24%. With the holidays quickly approaching, it may be a good idea to start stocking your home gym with equipment to help combat those extra holiday pounds. Or, if you have a cycling or exercise buff to buy for, this deal can help you check them off your list.

As mentioned, the Bladez stationary bike offers a quiet workout due to its belt drive. Other exercise bikes use chain-link systems that are much noisier. Also, the belt drive is more convenient than a chain because it won’t rust and does not require any lubrication.

The sport-style saddle seat and racing-style handlebars feature fore/aft and up/down adjustments, which ensure comfort during your ride. The seat is also ergonomically designed for extra comfort. The flywheel is 40 pounds which is larger than most, which gives the bike a smooth and consistent motion and offers a sturdier feel. There are other bikes on the market with heavier flywheels, but they are much pricier than the Bladez Echelon.

The frame is made of steel, making it durable and sturdy, and it’s powder-coated for a finished look. The pedals are aluminum with toe baskets that provide grip and secured feet during the workout. There are transportation wheels on the frame, so transporting the bike is made easier.

Tracking your workouts is easy on the LED monitor, which tracks calories, distance, speed, and time and provides motivational feedback. There is also a lifetime warranty for the frame of the bike, and all other parts and labor come with a one-year warranty.

The Bladez Echelon bike comes with many features that you would expect from a stationary bike, but at a lower price than many of its competitors. Bladez is a renowned name in fitness equipment and its company has been around for more than 100 years. With the additional discount that Walmart is offering, this bike is a steal.

