Samsung’s 120-inch smart 4K projector is $1,500 off right now

Noah McGraw
By
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.
Samsung

It’s that time of the year: home theater upgrade season. If you’ve been itching to get a bigger TV, a better sound system, or reinvent your TV room entirely, Black Friday deals are the time to do it. You may be tempted to wait until November 25, but Walmart Black Friday deals have actually started already. If you want to re-create the cinema experience at home, or you just can’t find a TV big enough, you might just need a massive, high-quality projector. Right now Walmart has Samsung’s The Premiere 120-inch 4K Smart Laser Projector for just $1,997. That’s over $1,500 off its usual price of $3,500.

Why you should buy The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector

The most important thing about Samsung’s The Premiere projector is its picture quality. Any projector could theoretically make a 120-inch projection on your wall, but The Premiere will project a stunningly crisp 4K image. It’s literally laser precise. The Premiere is the first HDR10+ projector, meaning that on top of having the standard HDR10 image quality, it can adjust its brightness and contrast dynamically. Speaking of brightness, The Premiere can project at up to 2,200 lumens, so you’ll have a great image even when watching during the day or with some ambient light.

The second most important thing about The Premiere is its size. You won’t need a massive projector mount anywhere in your TV room. The premiere is smaller than a soundbar, and sits right below the area it’s going to project on. It’s compact and discreet, and with its short throw laser, you won’t have to worry about walking in front of the projection. If it weren’t throwing a movie-theater-sized image, you might forget it was a projector at all.

Take advantage of these early Samsung Black Friday deals and snag Samsung’s The Premiere 120-inch 4K laser projector for just under $2,000. That’s a savings of over $1,500 if you buy it today.

