Samsung makes most types of electronic devices in the market, including but not limited to TVs, monitors, smartphones, tablets, and refrigerators. As one of the most trusted brands in the industry, its offerings range from budget to premium, but you can get discounts across the board through the Cyber Monday deals that have launched. You’re going to have to act quickly though, because there’s always high demand for Samsung Cyber Monday deals. We’ve gathered some of our favorite bargains below to help you decide fast, but it’s also worth checking Samsung has on sale by clicking on the button below.

Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals

Samsung TVs are some of the best on the market. Samsung and LG are right at the top of the list when it comes to luxury home theater systems. Unfortunately Samsung TVs usually come with a premium price tag. We’ve pulled out some of the best Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals on OLED TVs and QLED TVs. You can also go for Samsung The Frame TV Cyber Monday deals.

50-inch Samsung TU690T LED TV —

85-inch Samsung CU7000 —

70-inch Q60C QLED TV —

65-inch Samsung Q80C QLED TV —

75-inch Samsung Q80B QLED TV —

65-inch S90C OLED TV —

85-inch Samsung The Frame —

Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deals

Samsung competes with Apple in the tablet market, but there are some Samsung tablet options that are much cheaper than the iPad. The A line is generally cheaper, and the S line can get a bit more expensive. In general, the lower the number the cheaper the tablet. Tons of Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deals, from the cheap to the expensive, are available at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (restored) —

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite —

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 —

Samsung phone Cyber Monday deals

The Samsung Galaxy S line has been the primary iPhone competitor for years. The newest entry, the Samsung Galaxy S23, was one of our favorite phones of the year. Tons of older Samsung phones have Cyber Monday deals, and the main Samsung S23 even has some offers from Samsung, including discounts and trade ins. Be sure to check out our breakdown of the best foldable phone Cyber Monday deals too if the Z Fold and Flip catch your eye.

Samsung Galaxy A14 —

Samsung Galaxy A23 —

Samsung Galaxy A54 —

Samsung Galaxy S23+ —

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra —

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra —

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 —

Samsung monitor Cyber Monday deals

Samsung makes some of the best monitors out there. It has everything from general office monitors to ultra HD gaming monitors. Tons of models have discounts right now. Even some of the insane ones, like the massive, curved Samsung Odyssey series, are on sale. Here are the best Samsung monitor Cyber Monday deals.

22-inch Samsung T350 FHD —

27-inch Samsung T350 FHD —

32-inch Odyssey G51C QHD —

34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Ultra-WQGH —

32-inch Samsung M80C 4K UHD —

49-inch Samsung Odyssey CRG9 —

55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark —

Samsung soundbar Cyber Monday deals

Samsung soundbars are just as popular as Samsung TVs. There are a lot of options available, from a single bar speaker to full home theater setups that include surround sound speakers and subwoofers. Samsung TVs have some unique features that can only work if you have a Samsung soundbar, like the Q-Symphony feature which syncs up your TV’s built in speakers with your soundbar.

Samsung HW-S50B 3.0 —

Samsung HW-S60B 5.0 —

Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1 —

Samsung Q-Series 3.1 —

Samsung Q-Series 5.1.2 —

Samsung HW-S800B 3.2.1 —

Samsung appliance Cyber Monday deals

People sometimes forget that Samsung makes ovens, refrigerators and other appliances. These tend to get outshone by the shinier TVs, tablets and smartphones. Samsung’s refrigerators are on the more luxury side of appliances. For instance, the Bespoke series, which includes models with French doors, models with touch screens on the doors, and more fancy features.

Samsung Jet 75 cordless vacuum —

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum —

Samsung 7.5-cubic-foot gas dryer —

Samsung Bespoke 5.3-cubic-foot front load washer —

Samsung 26.7-cubic-foot side-by-side refrigerator —

Samsung 23-cubic-foot 4-door refrigerator —

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator —

