

It’s never too early to prepare for next year’s beach season. If you’re looking to gear up this upcoming winter with some great home workout equipment Bowflex has the sale for you. To help you get there well before then, Bowflex dropped its deals for its annual fall sale, offering discounts of up to $450 off regular prices, and in many cases, you’ll receive free shipping. But hurry, the sale ends October 14.

To take advantage of the savings, you’ll need to enter the code FALL19 at checkout. From what we can see, the sale includes its traditional home gym setups, SelectTech dumbbells, treadmills, and ellipticals. The best deal right now is on the MaxTrainer M8, which through October 14 is $2,299, a savings of $450.

The M8 is no standard elliptical, though. Built-in intelligence thanks to the Max Intelligence app helps you maximize your workouts by coaching you through and adjusting to maximize calorie burn. A dual-mode LCD-LED screen lets you monitor your workout, while a media rack provides a shelf to place your phone or laptop so it stays out of the way.

With multi-grip handles, aero bars, and 20 different resistance levels, you’ll be able to switch up your workouts on the fly, always ensuring you’re getting the best workout possible at all times.

Bowflex’s SelectTech 560 bundle is also back for the fall sale, at the same price ($599) as the summer sale, and is a package you should consider. The package includes a dumbbell stand, and adjustable seat, and the SelectTech 560 dumbbells along with a stand and adjustable seat, and ships for free when you use the promo code.

Among Bowflex’s traditional home gyms, or pick for the best deal during this sale is the HVT. Bowflex’s HVT, which stands for hybrid velocity training, combines cardio and workout functions in one machine, freeing up floor space and making it an excellent solution for small spaces.

Bowflex cut the price by another $200 to $799, making it a great deal and one of Bowflex’s cheaper total home gym setups. You’ll also receive a free mat and free shipping as part of the deal, making it even better.

But these aren’t the only deals available through October 14: Here’s a list of all the other deals we’ve spotted. Don’t forget to use the code to get your savings!

Bowflex isn’t the only fitness equipment with great deals right now. For more, be sure to check out the best treadmills, resistance bands, and Fitbit alternatives to get you in the best shape of your life. As always, be sure to check out our curated deals page for the latest deals around the web.

