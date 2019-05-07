Share

Summer’s almost here. Is that ‘summer bod’ ready? We’re guessing not if you’re reading this. Well, here’s some good news: Bowflex is running its Summer Countdown Sale, with discounts of up to $400 on select treadmills, home gyms, and more. All you need to do is enter the code ‘GETFIT19‘ at checkout.

There are options for just about every fitness and experience level. For beginners, we think the Selecttech 560 dumbbell bundle is a great deal. The package gives you a dumbbell stand, and adjustable seat, and the Selecttech 560 dumbbells for $599 with free shipping using the above code. That’s a savings of $238 off of buying them separately.

The word “dumb” inside the SelectTech 560 dumbbells isn’t really accurate, as they have Bluetooth connectivity built right in. When connected to the Selecttech app, your weight, reps, and sets are automatically recorded for easy tracking. These smarts also help you lift with good form — maximizing you workouts from day one.

Those looking for the traditional Bowflex home gym should consider the Xtreme 2 SE. Normally $1,599, you can snag it for $1,399 with shipping included. Again, don’t forget to add the promo code ‘GETFIT19‘ before check out to take advantage of the great savings.

While it’s not a discount per se, we did notice that Bowflex made its $1,000 price cut on its top-of-the-line HVT Plus from its spring sale permanent. At $1,299, we think it’s a great deal. Bowflex’s HVT, which stands for hybrid velocity training, combines cardio and work out functions in one machine, freeing up floor space and making it a great solution for small spaces.

But there’s much more than just these three options available to you. There’s plenty of other equipment on sale, including:

Go to Sale

Looking to upgrade your fitness? We’ve found the best treadmills, resistance bands, and Fitbit alternatives to get you started.

Follow @dealsDT