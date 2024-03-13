This Samsung 65-inch 4K TV is 33% off at Walmart right now

It’s time to upgrade your home theater setup with this offer from Walmart — the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV, which has a relatively affordable original price of $600, is currently even cheaper at just $398 following a $202 discount. This is one of the most attractive TV deals in the market right now, so it’s going to draw a lot of attention from other shoppers. Before they snap up all the stocks, you need to complete your purchase if you don’t want to lose your chance at the savings.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV

First and foremost, you need to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space in your living room for a 65-inch screen. If you do, then the Samsung CU7000B 4K TV is an excellent choice. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Samsung’s Crystal Processor that upscales all content to 4K quality, you’ll be watching your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details and vibrant colors. You’ll also never run out of things to watch, because similar to the best TVs, the Samsung CU7000B 4K TV is a smart TV with access to the most popular streaming services.

The 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV comes with the Q-Symphony feature, which will let you amp up its audio by pairing it with a Samsung Q-Series or S-Series soundbar. The 4K TV also offers Object Tracking Sound Lite, which enables 3D surround sound that follows on-screen movements. The Samsung CU7000B 4K TV also has the Samsung Gaming Hub, so you can stream video games without the need for a console.

You won’t always get an opportunity to buy a 65-inch TV for less than $400, so you wouldn’t want to let this offer from Walmart for the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV end without taking advantage of it. It’s already relatively affordable at $600 originally, but it’s down even further to just $398 for savings of $202. Stocks of the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV may run out sooner than you think though, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with your transaction as soon as possible.

