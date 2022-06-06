Save $100 on the Bowflex C7 Exercise Bike in this 24-hour sale

This deal calls for fast action because it ends at midnight Central Time tonight, June 6, 2022, but you simply cannot beat the price for what you get with Best Buy’s one-day sale of the Bowflex C7 exercise bike. The C7 is compatible with Peloton and Zwift cycling apps, but you can save even more if you take advantage of the one-year JRNY membership that comes bundled with the Bowflex C7 exercise bike. This Best Buy 24-hour sale is one of the best exercise bike deals we’ve seen, but it ends today.

If you’ve been attracted to, but balked at, the price of Peloton exercise bikes with live and on-demand classes and workouts, the Bowflex C7 exercise bike at this 24-hour price is also the best of the Peloton alternative deals you can find. The C7 uses magnetic resistance with 100 levels so you can fine-tune your workout with precision. Comfort matters when you stick with a challenging workout regimen, so you’ll appreciate the Bowflex adjustable race-style seat and handlebars. The one-year JRNY membership that comes with C7 includes personalized plans and adaptive trainer-led workouts and lessons to suit your current fitness level, your goals, and your preferences. You can stream rides in scenic locations to follow on the integrated 7-inch touch display and at the same time put your smartphone or tablet on a handy device shelf for a dual-screen experience. At the end of the year, the JRNY membership renews at its usual $149 annual price unless you cancel at least 48 hours before the trial ends.

The Bowflex C7 exercise bike can easily claim pride of place in your home gym. You’ll find Bowflex bikes in Digital Trends’ best exercise bikes roundups because of their competitive quality and appealing prices. When you consider what’s included with the C7, in addition to the JRNY membership, the deal becomes even sweeter. This bundle also includes a Bluetooth heart rate armband, Bluetooth speakers, and a pair of 3-pound dumbbells to use with the streaming workouts. The C7 also has two water bottle holders for those long rides.

You can save $100 on the Bowflex C7 exercise bike when you buy it for $600 in this 24-hour sale on Best Buy, but don’t delay. At midnight CT Monday, June 6, 2022, the Bowflex C7 bike goes back to its regular $700 price.

