Walmart slashes prices on ProForm Treadmills just in time for the holidays

Treadmills are one of the most popular types of workout equipment and are increasingly becoming popular home gym items. If you are looking to combat the extra pounds that the holidays can bring on, purchasing a treadmill for your home is a good idea. Often times, treadmills are the most packed section of the gym. If you are tired of waiting for a treadmill to open up for you to use at your local gym, purchasing a treadmill for your house will eliminate this problem. Walmart has some great pre-Black Friday deals on ProFrom treadmills, and we have rounded them up for you.

ProForm has sold more at-home cardio workout equipment than any other brand over the past two decades. In business since the 1970s, ProForm is one of the most recognized fitness brands around. They manufacture treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes, hybrid trainers, and rowing machines.

ProForm 505 CST Folding Treadmill – $749

The ProForm 505 CTS Folding Treadmill has a 2.5 continuous horsepower motor that is built for speed and endurance. The max speed is 10 mph, and the max incline is 10% making this treadmill a worthy piece of equipment for any level of fitness. The 55-inch belt length makes this an excellent treadmill for runners of any height.

The ProForm CTS 505 Treadmill is iFit Coach Bluetooth Smart Enabled which means you can work out with virtual trainers and on trails and courses from all over the world. The five-inch backlit display lets you track your progress in terms of speed, distance, calories burned, and more. The treadmill is also compatible with 18 different workout apps. There are also EKG grip pulse sensors to track your heart rate throughout your run. The machine also has an auxiliary audio port and built-in speakers.

Available from Walmart with expert installation.

ProForm SMART Pro 9000 Treadmill – $1,887

The ProForm SMART Pro 9000 Treadmill comes with a one-year iFit membership, which grants you access to a world of interactive personal training from the comfort of your own home. Personal trainers can lead you on global expeditions and through studio classes. The trainers have the ability to virtually control your machine’s speed and incline, resulting in an immersive training experience. The treadmill has a max speed of 12 mph and a -3% to 15% incline grade, all of which are controlled with the push of a button. The screen is a ten-inch full-color touchscreen that monitors heart rate, speed, distance, calories burned, and more.

The motor is a 4.23 CHP Mach Z that stays cool throughout workouts while remaining powerful and quiet. The tread belt is 22 inches x 60 inches and is ideal for runners over six feet tall. The ProForm Pro 9000 folds up for easy storage when not in use.

ProForm SMART Performance 400i Treadmill – $699

The ProForm SMART Performance 400i Treadmill also comes with a one-year iFit membership. This treadmill features a 7-inch HD touchscreen display that lets you track your progress. The 2.0 CHP drive system delivers power, and the ProShox deck provides cushioning that protects your joints. The 18-inch x 50-inch tread belt makes this treadmill perfect for runners under six feet tall. The treadmill has a max speed of 10 mph and a 10% incline grade that is controlled digitally. This treadmill also folds up when not in use for space-saving.

ProForm SMART Power 995i Treadmill – $799

The ProForm SMART Power 995i Treadmill is iFit compatible and features digital QuickSpeed and QuickIncline controls. ProShox cushioning helps protect your joints and bones while running or walking. The 20-inch x 60-inch tread belt makes this a good treadmill for runners of all heights. The motor is a 3.0 CHP drive that provides power for all types of training from speed to interval. Featuring a 6-inch high-contrast multicolor display that tracks your workouts, the screen is easy to read. This treadmill also folds up to save space when not in use.

ProForm 305 CST Folding Treadmill – $400

The ProForm 305 CTS Folding Treadmill is excellent for a home gym. It is iFit compatible and features Bluetooth connectivity. The machine is easy to assemble and gets you started on your workout without hours of frustrating assembly. The high- contrast display is 5 inches and tracks your workout progress and goals. The max speed is 10 mph, and the max incline is ten percent making this treadmill great from beginners to expert runners.

These are just a handful of the treadmills that ProForm offers through Walmart. With a wide array of sizes and features, there is a ProForm treadmill out there for anyone. Also, be sure to check out our Walmart Fitness Deals page here.

