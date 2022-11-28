If you’ve been trying to think of ways to get creative with this year’s stocking stuffers, Walmart has a deal that might entice you. This year’s Walmart Cyber Monday deals include a pretty sweet little Bluetooth speaker, Soundcore by Anker. Originally $79, you can bring home these Bluetooth speakers for only $39 each, saving you $40, which is a little more than 50% off the original retail price. This is the perfect gift for a white elephant with your friends or work Christmas party, so don’t miss your chance to add one or two (or three) to your cart at this incredible price.

Why you should buy the Soundcore Flare 2 by Anker Bluetooth speaker

Anker’s Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth speaker is the perfect gadget for music and podcast lovers alike. It provides listeners with a 360-degree listening experience that is immersive and transforms the environment of just about any room. Whether you’re listening with family and friends or totally solo, the Soundcore Flare 2 instantly takes your entertainment up a notch.

Wanna turn up the bass? No problem. Anker’s Bass Up technology gives all of your audio a deeper, richer bass sound to give you the best possible sound. The Soundcore Flare 2 features a customer-designed DSP chip as well as dual bass radiators, which give you up to 100% more bass than any regular portable Bluetooth speaker. If you like to enjoy listening to music and podcasts by the pool, don’t worry because the Soundcore Flare 2 is IPX7 Waterproof, meaning that splashing by the pool doesn’t have to interrupt your fun. It can even withstand being fully submerged in water.

Right now is your chance to save big on one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers we’ve seen on sale during this year’s Cyber Monday event. At only $39, the Soundcore by Anker is practically a steal, saving you $40, which is about 50% off its original price of $79. Whether you pick one up for yourself, as a stocking stuffer, or for your office holiday party, this is on definitely a deal that you will want to jump on before it sells out for good.

