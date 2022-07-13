 Skip to main content
Get this Razer Kraken PC gaming headset for 56% for Prime Day

Jennifer Allen
By

Prime Day deals are just hours away from ending with the event concluding at midnight tonight. Fortunately, there’s still time to get a Razer Kraken PC gaming headset for $57 at Amazon. Ordinarily priced at $130, you save $73 off the usual price, representing a 56% saving. If you’re keen to be able to hear everything going on while you play, you need this headset. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the Razer Kraken PC gaming headset

Razer might be better known for making some of the best gaming laptops, but they also produce some of the best PC gaming accessories. In the case of the Razer Kraken PC gaming headset, you get a fantastic audio experience. With THX 7.1 surround sound capabilities, the Razer Kraken PC gaming headset offers up realistic audio that means you can feel truly immersed in your game. Thanks to it, you get the benefits of accurate spatial audio, which means that you can always hear what’s going on around you and — crucially for gaming — when an opponent is about to creep up on you.

Besides those directional cues, the Razer Kraken PC gaming headset also offers active noise cancellation within its mic so that your teammates can hear what you’re saying, even if background noise is high around you. That means crystal-clear communication and no concerns about anyone misunderstanding you. It’s these kinds of features that ensure the Razer Kraken PC gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets around right now. While it’s only compatible with PC and Mac, the Razer Kraken PC gaming headset does a great job for gamers on those platforms.

If you’re an avid player, you also won’t want any discomfort which is why the Razer Kraken PC gaming headset offers all-day comfort via its oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up. That way, you can wear them all day long without feeling uncomfortable or awkward. These premium ergonomic features are also found in the best gaming mice from Razer, and it translates well with the company understanding that comfort is as important as great features. The headset is also pretty robust thanks to being made from an aluminum frame and having a stainless steel headband. Flexible yet durable, the Razer Kraken PC gaming headset is made to last.

For those that love to have a personal touch, the Razer Kraken PC gaming headset also offers Razer Chroma support. By using it, you can sync up all your Chroma devices so you get a syncronized set of colors that all match up. It’s a neat bonus amongst an already great set of cans for gaming.

