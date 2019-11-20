Kiddie electric scooters provide a fun and efficient way for your child to cruise around the neighborhood or travel to school and back. Like learning to drive a car or a motorcycle, you can train your child to be a responsible driver. You can use the e-scooter to teach them the rules of the road and basic vehicle safety. So which one to get? The options are practically endless, but we recommend the Razor Power Core E90 electric scooter. After all, the brand has been in the business since the late 1990s and gained a recent boom in popularity thanks to its innovative foldable scooters. Right now, the Power Core E90 is on sale on Walmart for a cool $20 off. Gift it to your tyke this Christmas for $97 instead of $117.

Let us start off by saying that the Razor Power Core E90 is a power-packed scooter. It gets its name Power Core thanks to Razor upgrading the previous model’s chain-driven motor for a new 90W hub motor which outperforms the old one by miles. Now your kid can take this scooter for a spin for a terrific 80 minutes, 50% longer than the original E90. It is powered by 12V lead-acid batteries that take at least 12 hours to fully charge. To get the engine started, you need to kick-start the scooter up to 3 mph. The Power Core E90 can reach a top speed of 10 mph, which is reasonably safe and just enough for its targeted audience, kids ages 8 years and up and weighing 120 pounds or less. For additional safety precaution, we recommend purchasing a helmet. By the way, this scooter requires assembly, although the process is not difficult.

The Power Core E90 is compact and lightweight and features a retractable kickstand so it can stand upright without tipping over. This means you can easily stow it away at the back of the classroom or inside the trunk. There’s a push-button throttle control that’s easy to operate and is found on the right-hand grip. With it, your child can easily transition from electric power to manual kick-style riding. Also mounted on the right-hand grip is a hand-operated front fender brake that’s easy to use.

The front wheel of this scooter is made of urethane plastic, while its rear wheel is made of airless TPU rubber. This set of tires is less ideal compared to pneumatic (air-filled) tires, which provide a far smoother and less bumpy ride. For this reason, it’s best to use the Power Core E90 on level-surface terrains like concrete, bricks, or newly paved asphalt. Don’t expect it to grip wet ground very well. Despite these issues, these tires actually contribute to the longer runtime per charge.

The Razor Power Core E90 is a great budget kids’ e-scooter that provides plenty of runtime and is easy to use. Its wheels don’t give the comfiest of rides and limit the surfaces the scooter can travel on, but overall, this is a well-made scooter that’s guaranteed to give you child endless joy.

