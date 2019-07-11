Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon offers refurbished iPhone XRs for $120 less ahead of Prime Day

Timothy Taylor
By
best iphone xr screen protectors moshi privacy 2

Time to dispose of your old smartphone but don’t know which one to buy next? Why not go the popular route and buy an iPhone? They’re ubiquitous for a lot of reasons. They’re fast, have excellent hardware and software integration, extremely user-friendly, offer the best apps, and more. An excellent model is the iPhone XR. We named it the best iPhone of 2018 and it is now the top-selling phone in the U.S. Admittedly, the iPhone XS and XS Max have more gorgeous screens and exceptional cameras, but the XR is significantly more affordable and possesses the best features from the flagships. Especially after the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones hit the market.

Refurbished iPhone XRs are on sale on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2019. You can get one for $628, $122 less than the original price of $750. Amazon guarantees that these XRs work and look like new. They were closely inspected and certified by Amazon-qualified suppliers and are eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if for some reason the unit you purchased doesn’t work.

The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD screen that’s big, bright and colorful. In comparison, the OLED screen of the iPhone XS and XS Max offer better contrasts and deeper blacks, but this is hardly a detriment. Although the units offered in this deal only come in black, the iPhone XR comes in a variety of brilliant colors, including red, blue, yellow, and coral, aside from the usual black and white. The paint finish also conceals any fingerprints that gather on the glass back.

This iPhone is powered by the same powerful chip inside its pricier siblings, the A12 Bionic. This chip offers fluidity, speed, and responsiveness expected of an Apple smartphone. There’s no home button, so you will need to get used to the gesture navigation system, which is among the best available on a phone.

The iPhone XR has a single 12-megapixel lens camera on the back. It features f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. It can shoot 4K 60 frames-per-second videos, can record stereo sound, packs Smart HDR, and for the first time, you can use Portrait Mode without the need for the secondary lens.

When it comes to battery life, the iPhone XR can last for a very long time. When fully charged, it can be used for up to 11.5 hours, even when you’re continuously browsing the internet. The phone’s dual speakers deliver excellent audio quality that is crystal clear and loud enough to not need a speaker when getting directions when driving.

Looking for more Prime Day Apple deals? We’ve found iPhone deals, iPad deals, and Apple Watch discounts before Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?
best iphone 6s screen protectors 3d touch
Mobile

iPhone rumor says 2019 models will make 3D Touch a thing of the past

Apple may remove pressure-sensitive screens from the next generation of iPhone models, bringing about the end of 3D Touch. Rumors of the change have spread for months, but the functionality may live on in a different way.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Deals

Amazon has deals on nearly all of its own services for Prime Day 2019

With Amazon Prime Day coming soon, many shoppers may assume the best deals are for smart home devices, but Amazon also has Prime Day deals on Amazon services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and AmazonFresh. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Save big on a new console and games with the best Prime Day Xbox One deals

Amazon's Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to purchase a new Xbox One, along with some of its best games and accessories. These are the best Prime Day Xbox One deals, including those from other retailers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sennheiser PXC 550
Deals

Amazon cuts $122 off Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones before Prime Day

With Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless noise-canceling headphones drop its price to a fantastic $230 from its original price of $350. That’s an irresistible $120 off.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
amazon drops early prime day 2019 deal on ring video doorbell pro with echo dot 1
Smart Home

Amazon drops early Prime Day 2019 deal on Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot

Every day we discover at least one killer smart home deal on Amazon as we get closer to Prime Day 2019. Today's jaw-dropping Amazon bargain is smart home security bundle that includes a third-generation Echo Dot with a Ring Video Doorbell…
Posted By Bruce Brown
plantronics products amazon prime day deal wireless noise cancelling backbeat pro 2
Deals

Plantronics wireless earbuds and headphones get price cuts ahead of Prime Day

Whether you’re looking for noise-canceling headphones for your daily commute or the perfect earbuds to gift to your gym buddy, we have you covered. Check out these amazing deals from Amazon’s early Prime Day sale.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Get a lot of PS4 games for just a little cash during Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day includes big savings on PS4 games, consoles, and accessories, and this year the event lasts two days. These are the best Prime Day PS4 deals available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
samsung 65 inch curved 4k tv deal 7 series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops an incredible deal on this 65-inch curved Samsung 4K TV

Curved screens are to 4K what red wine is to cheese — a match made in heaven. As such, this fantastic deal on a curved 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is not to be overlooked. A $250 price cut is nothing to sneeze at.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Deals

Amazon drops $110 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10e in advance of Prime Day

As we approach Prime Day 2019, Amazon gives us a taste of the deals we can expect. The retailer dropped a $110 price cut on the Prism Black Samsung Galaxy S10e days before the event's official launch on July 15.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung 55 inch qled 4k tv deal q6fn walmart
Deals

Dell slashes prices on Vizio, LG, and Samsung 4K TVs before Prime Day

Keen to take home a slice of the Benjamins being thrown around for Prime Day 2019, Dell has kicked off an online shopping event as well. It's called Black Friday in July, and akin to the real deal, the biggest savings are on of 4K TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Galaxy S10 Plus
Deals

Amazon shaves up to $135 off the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in time for Prime Day

Amazon cuts a deal on two Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus smartphones that slashes its list price of $900 by up to 13%. You can now get it in prism green for $785 or prism black for $780.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for July 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen