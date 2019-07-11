Share

Time to dispose of your old smartphone but don’t know which one to buy next? Why not go the popular route and buy an iPhone? They’re ubiquitous for a lot of reasons. They’re fast, have excellent hardware and software integration, extremely user-friendly, offer the best apps, and more. An excellent model is the iPhone XR. We named it the best iPhone of 2018 and it is now the top-selling phone in the U.S. Admittedly, the iPhone XS and XS Max have more gorgeous screens and exceptional cameras, but the XR is significantly more affordable and possesses the best features from the flagships. Especially after the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones hit the market.

Refurbished iPhone XRs are on sale on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2019. You can get one for $628, $122 less than the original price of $750. Amazon guarantees that these XRs work and look like new. They were closely inspected and certified by Amazon-qualified suppliers and are eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if for some reason the unit you purchased doesn’t work.

The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD screen that’s big, bright and colorful. In comparison, the OLED screen of the iPhone XS and XS Max offer better contrasts and deeper blacks, but this is hardly a detriment. Although the units offered in this deal only come in black, the iPhone XR comes in a variety of brilliant colors, including red, blue, yellow, and coral, aside from the usual black and white. The paint finish also conceals any fingerprints that gather on the glass back.

This iPhone is powered by the same powerful chip inside its pricier siblings, the A12 Bionic. This chip offers fluidity, speed, and responsiveness expected of an Apple smartphone. There’s no home button, so you will need to get used to the gesture navigation system, which is among the best available on a phone.

The iPhone XR has a single 12-megapixel lens camera on the back. It features f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. It can shoot 4K 60 frames-per-second videos, can record stereo sound, packs Smart HDR, and for the first time, you can use Portrait Mode without the need for the secondary lens.

When it comes to battery life, the iPhone XR can last for a very long time. When fully charged, it can be used for up to 11.5 hours, even when you’re continuously browsing the internet. The phone’s dual speakers deliver excellent audio quality that is crystal clear and loud enough to not need a speaker when getting directions when driving.

