Score a refurbished Sonos Playbar for $150 off while supplies last

Televisions keep getting bigger while 4K resolution is only getting cheaper, but built-in TV speakers don’t seem to be improving by leaps and bounds, and there’s little sense in paying for a good 4K TV that lets you enjoy your entertainment in Ultra HD only to have it accompanied by thin, tinny audio. This is why many entertainment enthusiasts opt to set up a home theater system complete with surround sound speakers. This can get expensive quickly, however – and that’s without the additional costs and effort required to install the speakers in your home.

If you don’t want to go through the trouble of setting up a surround sound speaker system (or if your home simply isn’t a good environment for one), then a more convenient solution to get much better sound out of your television is to buy a good soundbar. The Sonos Playbar is one of our all-time favorites, but if its normal $699 price tag gives you sticker shock, then you can currently score a professionally refurbished model for $549 ($150 off) in like-new condition while it’s still in stock.

The Sonos Playbar received high praise from our review team for delivering large, room-filling sound that doesn’t get distorted or fuzzy, warm tones that are easy on the ears, and an aesthetically pleasing design. That’s on top of the sheer convenience and simplicity that soundbars offer, and installing the Playbar couldn’t be easier: Plug the input cable into your TV and the power cable into an outlet, and you’re ready to go. You can either mount it on your wall or simply lay it flat.

It’s also future-proof: If, down the line, you decide you do want to install a surround sound speaker system, the Sonos Playbar can integrate right into it. It can sync wirelessly with other Sonos audio devices as well – connect it to two Play:1 speakers and a Sonos Sub and you’ve got a basic 5.1 surround sound setup. Along with playing audio from your TV, it can also be used by itself to stream music over Wi-Fi without interruption.

The Sonos Playbar usually goes for $699, which admittedly isn’t cheap. Sonos is currently offering some professionally refurbished soundbars for $150 off, however, bringing the price down to a more bearable $549. Sonos certified refurbished items go through extensive factory testing and are restored to “like new” cosmetic condition complete with new parts and packaging, so you can buy with confidence. This isn’t a timed sale, though; this deal will only last as long as the recertified Sonos Playbars remain in stock.

