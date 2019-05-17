Digital Trends
REI Anniversary Sale: Save big on these awesome Garmin smartwatches

Lucas Coll
By

In the Android fitness smartwatch scene, two titans have been duking it out for several years now: Fitbit and Garmin. Both of these companies have long been on the list of our favorite fitness watches, but when it comes to high-end full-featured wearables, Garmin is the name to beat – especially if you prefer classic styling details like round steel cases and metal bands over squared-off rubberized cases.

If you’re in the market for a full-on smartwatch that can do double duty as a highly detailed fitness tracker (and something that’s not just a jumped-up Bluetooth pedometer), then look no further. As part of its ongoing Anniversary Sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend, REI is offering discounts of up to $150 on a few of the best Garmin fitness smartwatches, and we’ve got the best ones right here:

Garmin Fenix 5

Garmin REI sale - Fenix 5

The Fenix 5 lineup are the flagships of the Garmin smartwatch fleet. This rugged fitness wearable gets just about every detail right for techies and watch lovers alike, right down to its classically styled round stainless steel case. Under the hood, though, the Bluetooth-connected Fenix 5 is all modern, packing a wide array of health and activity tracking tools including a heart rate monitor, GPS, step and calorie counters, sleep quality readings, and more. It even comes pre-loaded with automatic tracking profiles for a variety of different exercises and sports, including swimming.

The Garmin Fenix 5 punches well above its weight in its price bracket as well: Normally $500, the REI Anniversary Sale slashes a whopping $150 off, meaning you can grab this beefy fitness smartwatch for just $350 right now. The Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire Edition, which packs all of the same great features as the standard Fenix 5 plus a sapphire crystal and additional Wi-Fi connectivity, is also on sale for a $150 discount which brings it down to $450.

Garmin Instinct

REI Anniversary Sale Garmin deals

Most fitness smartwatches (including the Garmin Fenix 5) take a “jack of all trades” approach to activity tracking, but the Garmin Instinct is an Android wearable that’s purpose-built for hikers and outdoorsmen. Its rugged build is rated to a strict military standard for resistance to heat, cold, shocks, and water, and the Instinct provides on-screen navigation and custom routing thanks to its built-in GPS (which utilizes not one but three different satellite systems) plus a 3-axis compass. It packs a large suite of standard activity tracking functions, too, including a heart rate monitor, so it’s not just for hikers.

Aside from its excellent features, the Garmin Instinct also earned a spot among our favorite hiking watches for its great price point. Even at $300, it’s still cheaper than other full-featured wearables in the Garmin family, but the REI Anniversary Sale makes it even more attractive, letting you score one for $250 after a $50 discount.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Memorial Day sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

