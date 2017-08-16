Relive the glory days of video games with these retro gaming consoles

Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition was a smash hit and quickly sold out after its release last November. If you are one of the many gamers who missed out on this little console, don’t despair: Nintendo responded to the popularity of its mini retro console by announcing the SNES Classic, and soon you will be able to pre-order one to ensure that you’re not left out this time around.

In the meantime, you can relive the glory days of the 1980s and ’90s with these other retro gaming consoles. Our roundup includes devices that let you bask in the pixelated glow of childhood classics from Nintendo, Sega, and Atari, and we’ve also added one do-it-yourself option so you can build your own custom nostalgia machine.

Atari Flashback 7 Atari was among the first companies to bring video games into the home, so it’s only fitting that we kick off our list with the Atari Flashback retro gaming console. The Flashback 7 from At Games is officially licensed by Atari and comes packed with more than 100 games, including favorites like Pitfall, Space Invaders, and Frogger. The console comes with two wireless joysticks (as well as original controller ports for your own wired gamepads) and retains the glorious 1980s aesthetics of the original Atari 2600. The Atari Flashback 7 is available for just $50 from Amazon. Atari Flashback 7

Hyperkin RetroN 3 If ROMs aren’t your thing and you have a bunch of old Nintendo and Sega cartridges you want to bust out, then the Hyperkin RetroN 3 is the retro console to get. This device has slots for original NES, SNES, and Genesis games, giving you a 3-in-1 retro gaming hub where Mario and Sonic can finally exist together in harmony. The Hyperkin RetroN 3 comes with two Genesis-style wireless controllers, but the console also boasts six original controller ports – two each for wired NES, SNES, and Genesis gamepads. The RetroN 3 is currently on sale on Amazon for $45 after a $13 discount. Hyperkin RetroN 3

Hyperkin SupaBoy S Retro gaming consoles are great but sometimes you want to enjoy some nostalgia on the go. The SupaBoy S, another gem from Hyperkin, is a handheld Super Nintendo – classic gray-and-purple aesthetics and all – that plays both NSTC and PAL SNES cartridges. It features a 4.3-inch LCD screen as well as an AV TV-out port so you can hook it up to a television and use it like a console. It even has two original ports for Super Nintendo controllers. The SupaBoy S utilizes a rechargeable internal battery (no fussing around with AAs like with the old Game Boy), as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. A $12 discount brings the Hyperkin SupaBoy S down to $88 on Amazon. Hyperkin SupaBoy S