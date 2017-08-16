Relive the glory days of video games with these retro gaming consoles

Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition was a smash hit and quickly sold out after its release last November. If you are one of the many gamers who missed out on this little console, don’t despair: Nintendo responded to the popularity of its mini retro console by announcing the SNES Classic, and soon you will be able to pre-order one to ensure that you’re not left out this time around.
In the meantime, you can relive the glory days of the 1980s and ’90s with these other retro gaming consoles. Our roundup includes devices that let you bask in the pixelated glow of childhood classics from Nintendo, Sega, and Atari, and we’ve also added one do-it-yourself option so you can build your own custom nostalgia machine.
Atari Flashback 7
Atari was among the first companies to bring video games into the home, so it’s only fitting that we kick off our list with the Atari Flashback retro gaming console. The Flashback 7 from At Games is officially licensed by Atari and comes packed with more than 100 games, including favorites like Pitfall, Space Invaders, and Frogger.
The console comes with two wireless joysticks (as well as original controller ports for your own wired gamepads) and retains the glorious 1980s aesthetics of the original Atari 2600. The Atari Flashback 7 is available for just $50 from Amazon.
Sega Genesis Classic & Genesis Flashback
If you grew up in the ’90s then you remember the legendary battle between Nintendo and Sega. Although Nintendo would ultimately claim victory in the console wars, Sega lives on, and you can relive the company’s golden days with the Sega Genesis Classic and Genesis Flashback retro gaming consoles. Both come with more than 80 built-in games, including the Mortal Kombat trilogy, the Sonic series, Altered Beast, and the Phantasy Star series.
The Classic lets you play original Genesis cartridges as well, while the Flashback outputs video in crisp 720p HD. The Classic comes with two wired controllers (using original controller ports) and the Flashback includes two wireless gamepads. You can now pre-order the Sega Genesis Classic for just $50 from GameStop and the Genesis Flashback for $70. Both consoles will be released on September 22.
Hyperkin RetroN 3
If ROMs aren’t your thing and you have a bunch of old Nintendo and Sega cartridges you want to bust out, then the Hyperkin RetroN 3 is the retro console to get. This device has slots for original NES, SNES, and Genesis games, giving you a 3-in-1 retro gaming hub where Mario and Sonic can finally exist together in harmony.
The Hyperkin RetroN 3 comes with two Genesis-style wireless controllers, but the console also boasts six original controller ports – two each for wired NES, SNES, and Genesis gamepads. The RetroN 3 is currently on sale on Amazon for $45 after a $13 discount.
Hyperkin SupaBoy S
Retro gaming consoles are great but sometimes you want to enjoy some nostalgia on the go. The SupaBoy S, another gem from Hyperkin, is a handheld Super Nintendo – classic gray-and-purple aesthetics and all – that plays both NSTC and PAL SNES cartridges. It features a 4.3-inch LCD screen as well as an AV TV-out port so you can hook it up to a television and use it like a console. It even has two original ports for Super Nintendo controllers.
The SupaBoy S utilizes a rechargeable internal battery (no fussing around with AAs like with the old Game Boy), as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. A $12 discount brings the Hyperkin SupaBoy S down to $88 on Amazon.
Sega Genesis Arcade Ultimate
The Sega Genesis Arcade Ultimate is essentially a portable version of the Genesis Classic. Like the Classic and Flashback retro gaming consoles, this handheld from At Games comes loaded with more than 80 titles – including, of course, all the classics you’d expect on a Sega system. Play your games on the built-in 3.2-inch LCD screen when you’re on the move, or use an AV cable (sold separately) to hook the device up to a TV when you’re chilling at home.
The Sega Genesis Arcade Ultimate handheld can be yours from Amazon for just $64.
Old Skool Tools Raspberry Pi 3 NES case
Our final pick is rather different than the other retro gaming consoles on our roundup, but it’s the perfect choice for the tinkerers and DIY types out there. The Old Skool Tools NES case for the Raspberry Pi 3 mini-computer lets you build your own Linux-based emulation machine. The case itself looks like the old Nintendo “toaster” and the cartridge slot opens to provide easy access to your Raspberry’s Ethernet and USB ports. Simply load up an SD card with your favorite ROMs, fire up the Pi, plug in your favorite USB controller, and step back into retro gaming paradise.
You can get a Raspberry Pi 3 computer for $36 from Amazon, while the Old Skool Tools NES case comes in at just $20. This means you can build your own NES Classic, but one that can play pretty much all classic ROMs, for less than $60.
