Searching for Nintendo Switch games? Don’t miss these deals

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition — $15, was $19

The Rayman franchise arrives for the Nintendo Switch with Rayman Legends, a platformer where you control Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies in an adventure that starts in a mysterious tent in an enchanted forest that’s filled with paintings. Run, jump, and fight your way through different worlds to save the day. The game’s Definitive Edition brings together all the characters that were once exclusive to different platforms, while also adding a tournament mode with local WI-Fi support to the Kung Foot minigame, which is a football-based minigame.

Sonic Mania — $18, was $20

Evoke nostalgia with the HD retro-style graphics of Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D adventure in the long-running Sonic series. Play as multiple characters — run extremely fast as Sonic, fly through the levels as Tails, and smash obstacles as Knuckles. The game features exciting twists on classic zones while adding new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s robot army. If you’re done playing solo, you can choose to go head to head with other players in Competition Mode or play with a friend in Co-Op Mode to try to beat the stages as partners.

Monopoly — $18, was $20

Everyone knows Monopoly, but the family-favorite game gets a makeover on the Nintendo Switch. You will be able to choose from three unique 3D boards, showcasing cities that change as the game progresses, as well as from six official House Rules that were chosen by fans of the board game. Play with up to six players or go online and challenge players around the world while you take advantage of the new Actions Cards that penalize your opponents and move you around the board. If you don’t have much time, you can go with options that enable shorter play sessions.

Lego Jurassic World — $20, was $40

Follow the stories of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World, but reimagined in Lego form, in Lego Jurassic World, one of Digital Trends’ best Lego games for Nintendo Switch. There’s an option to play as a Lego dinosaur, including the Triceratops, Raptor, and T. Rex, while you can also create original dinosaurs by collecting Lego amber and experimenting with dinosaur DNA. Explore Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna through Free Play missions that will let you relive the key moments that happened across the four movies.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 — $36, was $60

Participate in various events while representing your home country in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, which features more than 30 sports across the track, the gym, the ring, and the water, which you’ll have to practice to master. Play as Mario, Sonic, or anybody else from a star-studded cast of characters. If you’d like to go wild, try your hand at the unique Dream Events, which can only exist in this video game version of the Olympics.

