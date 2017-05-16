These Raspberry Pi 3 bundle deals cover everyone, from coders to gamers

Updated on May 13, 2017 to remove expired offers and add new bundle deals.
The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile and understated computing platforms you can find. Priced at around $36 for the basic board, it can be outfitted and turned into a low-budget media center PC, a classic gaming station, or an Internet of Things (IoT) base station for your smart home.
In terms of hardware, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B packs a 1.2GHz, 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM. There’s also onboard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a MicroSD slot, four USB ports, and a full-size HDMI port. Overall, it provides a solid foundation for all types of DIY projects.
Below, we’ve rounded up a few deals on different Raspberry Pi 3 bundles. So whether you’re into retro gaming or hoping to build a Raspberry Pi-based coding machine, we’ve got something for everyone.
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit
CanaKit’s complete starter kit remains the top-selling Raspberry Pi bundle, and it’s easy to see why. This package comes with the latest Raspberry Pi computer board and a 32GB MicroSD card preloaded with NOOBS software to get you started right out of the box. Also included is a 2.5-amp Micro USB power supply, an HDMI cable, two heat sinks to keep your board running cool, and a sleek black enclosure to protect your Raspberry Pi and give you access to its ports. Amazon is offering this excellent starter bundle for just $70.
Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Basic Starter Kit
If you already have a spare HDMI cable and microSD card laying around and just need a basic kit to get started, then this Raspberry Pi bundle is for you. Like most kits, this starter bundle from Vilros includes the Raspberry Pi 3 B, two heat sinks, and a 2.5-amp USB power supply, as well as an attractive black plastic case. Available for just $50, this top-selling bundle is the cheapest kit on this list and makes a great starter package for those who already have an HDMI cable and microSD card and don’t want to pay extra for those components.
Kano Computer Kit
For a near-complete computer setup and a great project for kids and students, check out the Kano Computer Kit. Along with the Raspberry Pi 3 computer and enclosure, this bundle includes HDMI and USB cables, an 8GB MicroSD card, and a wireless keyboard with built-in touchpad. Assemble the computer, hook it up to an HDMI display, and you’re ready to dig into the pre-installed games, coding apps, and learning software. The Kano Computer Kit is great for teachers, home-schoolers, computer clubs, and young tech enthusiasts, and is currently available for $128 on Amazon after a $21 discount.