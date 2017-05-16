These Raspberry Pi 3 bundle deals cover everyone, from coders to gamers

Updated on May 13, 2017 to remove expired offers and add new bundle deals.

The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile and understated computing platforms you can find. Priced at around $36 for the basic board, it can be outfitted and turned into a low-budget media center PC, a classic gaming station, or an Internet of Things (IoT) base station for your smart home.

In terms of hardware, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B packs a 1.2GHz, 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM. There’s also onboard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a MicroSD slot, four USB ports, and a full-size HDMI port. Overall, it provides a solid foundation for all types of DIY projects.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few deals on different Raspberry Pi 3 bundles. So whether you’re into retro gaming or hoping to build a Raspberry Pi-based coding machine, we’ve got something for everyone.