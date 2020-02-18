It may come as a surprise to you but the front door is the most common entry point for residential burglaries and break-ins. Thankfully, we now have smart video doorbells that make it easier to add security to the main access point of the house. This type of smart home device can send you a notification and let you view a live feed of what’s happening at the front door. Whether you’re at home or not, you can monitor who comes and even hear and talk to the person standing on your doorstep.

If you find installing an outdoor security camera to your front door a little too much, a video doorbell is the way to go. We’ve listed here some of the best brands you can get on the market right now, all of which are discounted on our favorite retailers for up to $100 off.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro – up to $100 off

Whether you’re traveling the world, sitting upstairs, or running errands, you’ll feel as if you’re at home with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. With this model, Ring expands upon the functionalities of the original Video Doorbell to deliver a more premium monitoring performance. It’s 20% slimmer than the Video Doorbell 2, but the tradeoff is it requires existing doorbell wiring to operate. The device also looks modern and will fit in nicely next to your front door.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro packs a bunch of impressive imaging functionalities up its sleeves. Its Full HD 1080p camera has a 160 x 100-degree field of view which is enough to cover an entire entryway. Images look sharp even within 10 feet of the lens both in daylight and at night. It can also detect activity and send you smart notifications. You can easily tweak the settings and select preferences for when to receive push notifications for motion detection or when someone rings the doorbell. Motion zones can also be set up, enabling the camera to focus on designated areas and to ignore certain spots within its field of view.

A true smart device, this Ring doorbell works with Alexa. Users can activate a skill which displays the camera image on a compatible Alexa-enabled device such as the Echo Show or Fire TV. You can even answer the door via the Echo Show.

Update your home with a stylish and functional virtual welcome mat in the form of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Here are some great deals we found on Amazon, reaching up to $100 off.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro – $199 ($50 off)

– ($50 off) Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Third-Gen Echo Dot – $199 ($100 off)

– ($100 off) Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 – $289 ($50 off)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 – up to $80 off

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 operates on a battery, but you can also opt to hook it up to your existing doorbell wiring. The included rechargeable battery pack connects to a power source through a mini USB cable (power adapter not included). Ring estimates a single full charge will take a few hours and will last between six months to one year. Setup is easy with any Android or iOS device.

When someone presses the doorbell button, it will notify you through phone alerts and will activate a chime from its speaker. It will also begin recording a Full HD 1080p video when the motion detector senses movement. The sensitivity level can be fine-tuned to minimize false alerts, while alerts can separately be scheduled or disabled.

With flexible configuration and convenient app control, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 makes a solid first line of defense in your home. Don’t miss the chance to score this smart video doorbell at a discount on Amazon. Check out these bundle offers:

Ring Video Doorbell 2 – $169 ($30 off)

– ($30 off) Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Third-Gen Echo Dot – $169 ($80 off)

– ($80 off) Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 – $259 ($30 off)

Nest Hello Video Doorbell – $200 ($30 off)

If you’re more of a Google fan, check out the Nest Hello instead. This model is one of our picks for the best video doorbells and is the recipient of a nearly perfect score in our review. The device is sleek and slinky, consisting of a camera and a doorbell button illuminated by a blue ring. Compact in size, this doorbell doesn’t have onboard power and requires a wired connection. Setup is easy and is assisted by packaging that includes everything you need to install it.

Through the Nest app, you can easily view a 24/7 video feed of the front door and stills taken when the device is triggered by either sound, motion, or the doorbell itself being rung. The camera’s 160-degree field of view is more than wide enough to capture high-quality, full-body images of visitors. Images remain reasonably crisp when using the digital zoom, and with an integrated night vision, images captured are 100% visible even in the dark. The two-way audio also means you can listen and speak to the person at your doorstep.

The Nest Hello is a door-dinger that’s intelligent, convenient, and of high quality. If you want to step up its monitoring game, you can opt for a Nest Aware subscription that costs $5 per month. Order this smart video doorbell at Best Buy at a sale price of $200.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings? Head over to our curated deals page for more exciting discounts on smart home devices and other tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations