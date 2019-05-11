Share

Ring’s latest battery-powered doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell 2, is now on sale on Amazon for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet. To sweeten the deal, Amazon’s throwing in a free third-generation Echo Dot at no additional cost.

The doorbell normally retails for $199 on its own, and we’ve seen several sales offering it for as low as $179. But here Amazon’s offering it for just $169, and with the free Echo Dot, it’s arguably the best deal we’ve seen so far. We’d recommend that you act quickly, as Amazon has marked these deals as “limited time offers,” meaning the price could go back up at any time.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 fixes many of the issues of the first generation model, namely better video resolution (1080p vs. 720p) and better motion detection. As any owner of the first-generation doorbell knows, false motion alerts can be an issue that can get a bit annoying after awhile.

With the second generation model, you have better control over where motion will trigger an alert, which should drastically reduce those false positives.

The third generation Echo Dot is also a big step up from previous generations. An overall better speaker produces surprisingly full sound; gone is the lack of lows that plagued previous generation models. It’s also redesigned, and looks like a shorter version of the standard current generation Echo speakers.

While we will admit the best way to use the Alexa platform with a Ring Doorbell is by using an Echo Show or other video enabled Echo speaker with it to see who’s at the door, you will be able to tweak a setting in the Ring Alexa skill that will announce a doorbell press on your Echo speaker.

If this is your second Echo, you’ll also now gain intercom-like capabilities too through Alexa’s “drop in” feature. Just say “drop in…” followed by the name of the Alexa you’re trying to reach and you’ll be able to communicate with others in that room. It’s one of the biggest benefits of having more than one Echo, so definitely try it out.

If you’re looking for other deals on Ring products as well as Blink cameras, be sure to check our roundup posted earlier this week.