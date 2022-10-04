Ring video doorbells are 30% off at Best Buy right now

In addition to investing in home security camera deals, you may want to purchase a video doorbell for another layer of protection. While you can’t put a price on your family’s safety, you’ll be able to enjoy savings by going with Best Buy’s offer for the Ring Video Doorbell. The security device is yours for just $70, after a $30 discount to its sticker price of $100. There’s no indication when this 30% price cut will end though, so you should hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

Ring is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best video doorbells, and you can’t go wrong with any model as they are all easy to install and simple to use, according to our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide. That holds true with the 2020 release of the Ring Video Doorbell, which runs on a rechargeable battery but can also be hard-wired as an alternate energy source. Whenever there’s someone outside your door, you’ll receive a notification on your smartphone or on a compatible smart home device, and you have the option to speak with the person. You’ll see images clearly with the Ring Video Doorbell’s 1080p HD camera, which you can look through any time using the free Ring app.

When comparing the Ring Video Doorbell 2020 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, another popular model from the home security brand, the former comes away the winner because it includes almost all of Ring’s best features, including motion alerts and two-way talk, for a cheaper price. The video doorbell comes with a free cloud recording plan, but in order to access full-length videos that go back a few days, it’s highly recommended that you subscribe to a Ring Protect plan, which ranges from $4 per month or $40 per year to $20 per month or $200 per year.

Secure your home’s doorway with the Ring Video Doorbell, which is currently on sale under Best Buy’s Ring doorbell deals. The smart home device is down by $30 to a more affordable $70, compared to its original price of $100. Here’s your chance to buy the Ring Video Doorbell for much cheaper than usual, but you need to act fast because the offer may disappear at any moment. Go through the checkout process as soon as possible to finalize your purchase while the discount is still online.

