Best Buy’s Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundle deal includes a free Echo Show 5

If you find the idea of installing outdoor surveillance cameras to your front door a little too much, a video doorbell is an excellent alternative. It’s a simpler way of adding security to your doorstep but still makes a great first line of defense against burglars and intruders. Right now, Best Buy is offering an incredible deal on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro combo.

This Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro package normally sells for $300, but Best Buy’s sale brings the price down to just $230. The deal is made even sweeter as the giant retailer is throwing in a free Amazon Echo Show 5 with the purchase, saving you $90 more. You may also want to add an Alexa-enabled smart lock if you want to fully automate your front door.

With the Video Doorbell Pro, Ring made several enhancements to the original Video Doorbell to provide a more premium experience. The Pro model is also thinner and shorter than the Video Doorbell 2, allowing for improved design and proportions that steer away from an intercom-like profile. The tradeoff, however, is that it requires hardline power and can’t run on batteries.

When hardwired near your front door, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro can capture a wide view of your entryway. It can record crisp and clear picture any time of the day, thanks to its 1080p camera with superb night vision. When motion is detected, the doorbell can send you push notifications. You can set up motion zones as well so the camera will only start recording when something moves on those designated spots.

A true smart doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro can add more convenience to your smart home by syncing it to Amazon Alexa. Footage from your front door can be displayed through a compatible Fire TV or Echo Show device. This Alexa integration also lets you answer the door via the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Best Buy’s bundle offer is especially perfect as you no longer have to purchase a separate Echo device to enjoy this feature.

Score the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro package for only $230 from Best Buy. You’ll also be getting an Amazon Echo Show 5 at no additional cost. Hurry and order yours while the deal is live.

